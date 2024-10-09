Vice President Operations Bu Gphe
2024-10-09
Alfa Laval is Looking for a Vice President Operations to join our Business Unit Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers
About Us
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build careers too.
About the role
The Vice President Operations is responsible for the design, development and overall performance of the global supply chain in a growing, dynamic and competitive business environment. Our four priorities: Sustainability, Quality, Delivery & Cost are at the heart of everything we do and shall not be compromised as they are the foundation of our DNA.
As VP Operations, you will play a pivotal role in overseeing and optimizing our global supply chain across multiple countries and sites. Reporting to the Business Unit President you will be responsible for managing the Operations for the Business Unit Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger with a current business size of close to EUR 1 billion supplied by 8 manufacturing sites globally, ensuring operational efficiency and executing the growth strategy. You will also be the enabler within Operations to support the global transformation towards a sustainable future by reaching the target of carbon neutrality by 2030. Your leadership will be critical in achieving our goals and maintaining our position as an industry and market leader.
This position will be based in one of our main manufacturing sites, ideally in Lund, Sweden. This position requires travelling internationally estimated around 80 days / year.
Key tasks
Convert the Business Unit growth strategy into Operational Plans: securing KPIs development according to Operations scorecard.
Together with the BU Management team: formulate and execute international expansion strategies, identifying supply chain opportunities for future production footprint development.
Take ownership of the performance for our international operations: actively developing and managing budgets/forecasts, identifying strategic opportunities and optimizing product competitiveness (cost and lead time).
Oversee global supply chains: including sourcing, logistics and inventory management, optimized on costs and timely delivery by both short- & long-term supply chain development.
Ensure the implementation of Central programs: (Alfa Laval Production System, Industry 4.0, etc.) and industrialization of New and Existing Product Development.
Drive Safety and safe behaviors by actively securing Central/Divisional/local programs are followed: (iCare, Dilemma Talks, StopThink and Act, etc.).
Design, develop and mentor a high-performing international Operations team responsible for an organization with more than 1200 employees: Built upon, an inclusive workplace, performance driven organization, culture of accountability, collaboration and continuous improvement.
Ensure all international operations and supply chains: adhere to local and international regulations, certifications and quality standards, Legal & Compliance programs.
Oversee Technology Development: Aligned with product R&D within Processes and Supply Chain forward looking roadmap.
Identify and mitigate operational risks that may impact business continuity or profitability.
What you know
You hold a master's degree in engineering or a related field, with over 15 years of extensive experience in production and supply chain management. Your proven track record in senior leadership includes successfully managing international operations with full P&L responsibility. You bring expertise in lean mass production, automation of manufacturing and flow processes, and a strong understanding of supply chain science. You are well-versed in production methods within metals-based industries, such as stamping, forming, welding, and leak detection testing, along with material science. Additionally, you possess solid financial acumen, enabling you to analyse data effectively and make fact-based decisions.
Who you are
You possess exceptional transformational leadership skills, enabling you to inspire and motivate a diverse global team. Your strong communication and interpersonal abilities, coupled with fluency in English and proficiency in additional languages, enhance your effectiveness in various settings. You excel in problem-solving and decision-making, with a focus on innovation and continuous improvement. Additionally, your cultural awareness and ability to thrive in an international environment make you a valuable asset. As a strong team player and true networker, you foster cross-functional collaboration across different areas of the business to achieve shared success.
What's in it for you
We offer an exciting and challenging position in an inclusive and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success. Ersättning
