Vice President Aftermarket Technology
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
A possibility to lead a global organization with a direct connection to Volvo Group continuing success. A truly exciting moment to make a difference.
In an environment of change, with exciting new technologies and rapidly changing customer requirements, Group Trucks Technology's function Complete Vehicle is looking for a dynamic and insightful Vice President Aftermarket Technology (AMT), to progressively lead the global operations for Aftermarket Technology and support success of the Volvo Group business. The Vice President AMT is a key role in our capability to drive the future competitiveness of Volvo Group offerings.
Who are we?
Aftermarket Technology is a function within Complete Vehicle with staff and offices on five of Volvo Group Truck Technology main sites located in Sweden, France, India, USA and Brazil. This is to secure a close collaboration with the local Brands, engineering functions as well as with end users and visibility within the Product Development projects. Aftermarket Technology employs over 407 employees and 173 consultants.
AMT provides Volvo Group Business Areas with the best possible solutions supporting their aftermarket business. The responsibility covers solutions and services for the diagnostic technicians, service contract managers, bodybuilders, the mechanics and parts personnel at dealers and other service points.
With focus on the customer success Aftermarket Technology works with the future technologies, not only to secure the best features for our trucks, but also to secure the safety, autonomy, efficiency and effectiveness of our dealers.
What will you do?
As Vice President for AMT you are overall responsible for the success and development of the AMT global operation; which as stated above, spans across multiple functions and sites. Collaboration across the Volvo Group is essential, requiring strong horizontal leadership skills and a positive attitude to work together effectively and achieve results. A commitment to making things happen as a team is crucial for success in this position.
You will lead the AMT global management team of 10 members with a mix responsibility for the AMT sites and global technology functions. Collaborative leadership skills and a developmental mind-set will be crucial to continue the success of the team and their operations.
The Vice President will report to the Senior Vice President of Complete Vehicle in GTT. The VP/AMT will also be part of the Complete Vehicle global management team and will collaborate closely with stakeholders and colleagues across CV/GTT/Group.
What you need to have
• Master's degree in engineering
• At least 15 years' experience from aftermarket or product development engineering roles
• Solid experience from the automotive industry
• Solid experience from leading digital- and software development operations
• Experience from driving organizational transformation in a global context
• Experience from leading a global function
• At least 7 years of experience in leading leaders in an engineering context
• Several years of leadership experience in international & multisite operations
• Experience from handling budget and strategic responsibility such as being a member of governance
• Fluent in English
Who are you?
You are a leader who values the qualities of openness and honesty. In this role, it will be important to demonstrate high integrity and build trust within your team, fostering an environment where every individual feels valued and secure.
Reliability and a structured approach are essential, as they will provide a solid foundation for decision-making and accountability. You have a holistic perspective and a strategic mindset, which is crucial for navigating complex challenges and seizing opportunities effectively.
A collaborative mindset is a must in this role, as it encourages teamwork and applies diverse perspectives, driving innovation and enhancing problem solving. You are a leader who thrives in a dynamic environment and is committed to guiding teams toward success while fostering a culture of trust and cooperation.
The position will be located in Gothenburg and will require traveling to other sites on a frequent basis.
If you are ready for the next step in your development and recognize yourself in this description, do not hesitate; start writing your application right now!
For more information, please contact
Marcus Ekman (SVP Complete Vehicle), markus.ekman@volvo.com
Carl Esselin (VP P&C Complete Vehicle), carl.esselin@volvo.com
The last application date is 29th of January.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "17174-43108322". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Marcus Ekman 031660000 Jobbnummer
9107810