VFX Artist
Resolution Games AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2024-09-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resolution Games AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Resolution games is a cutting edge VR/AR studio focused on games that pave the way for the future of immersive and extraordinary VR experiences for all. We are now looking for a talented VFX Artist to join the team and help us bring players inside the games.
About the Role
VFX is the magic of our games from elemental energy to imaginary simulations. As a VFX Artist at Resolution Games, you will take charge of creating and implementing VFX assets for our thrilling XR projects. You'll be part of a shared team, allowing you to contribute to various projects and work on different teams. Often, you'll be the sole VFX Artist on a project, giving you the freedom to make creative decisions and fully own the VFX for each game. While you'll work independently, collaboration remains essential-you'll regularly engage with designers, developers, and artists to bring your vision to life. You'll also be joining two other talented VFX artists who work in a similar role. It will be your responsibility to , and transform average into awesome.
What You'll Do
Create and implement high-performance, visually striking VFX using Unity, specifically android devices.
Work with particle systems, shaders, textures, and meshes to craft dynamic effects.
Collaborate with programmers, audio designers, and animators to seamlessly integrate VFX into the gameplay.
Profile, optimize, and ensure VFX assets run smoothly across all platforms.
Requirements
Experience with game engine VFX Development
Experience with shaders
Understanding of animation timings
Nice to Have
Experience creating toon-style VFX using shaders or hand-drawn sprite sheets.
Knowledge of C# for VFX implementation.
Familiarity with HLSL, GPU, and the graphics pipeline.
Experience with performance debugging tools.
Background in VFX for mobile platforms.
As a person we believe you're a creative and adaptable professional who thrives in a flexible, can-do environment. As a team player with excellent communication skills, you excel at collaborating across disciplines. Your ability to understand and respond to the unique needs of different projects makes you a valuable contributor to the team.
Who we areResolution Games is about more than just creating incredible games. We create virtual games that have real impacts on real people by connecting friends new and old all over the world, allowing them to get out of their seats and move around and engage in real adventures of all kinds.
The studio's titles across existing and emerging platforms, from PC to XR, rank among the top-rated and most downloaded games in the space and illustrate the innovative and immersive ways the studio is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The work that we do in our games like Demeo, Game Room, Racket Club, Ultimechs, Blaston, Bait!, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! and Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale drive real innovations that are clearing the path for novel XR use cases.
We are looking for someone who wants a unique opportunity and enjoys collaborating. Someone who wants to be a part of a team raising the bar and creating a new set of standards. Our colleagues have can-do attitudes who appreciate a small studio culture. Therefore, even though we have grown, we continue to work in small teams and experiment while tackling complex challenges. We value having every voice heard and seek out diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do. Last but not least, we want those of you who are not just skilled but also a great addition to the team. That is because we believe in team over the individual, a great mix of freedom with responsibility, and that people should always come before the process. P.S. Employee stock options are available. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resolution Games AB
(org.nr 559009-8199), https://www.resolutiongames.com/ Arbetsplats
Resolution Games Kontakt
Jael jael.melzer@resolutiongames.com Jobbnummer
8898091