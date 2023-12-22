V&v Adas Leader
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Do you want to contribute and lead our way towards our mission of zero accident and 100% SAFE products?
Our ambition for Volvo Group is to offer a transport solution that is 100% Safe, 100% Fossil-free and 100% more productive. This is an opportunity for you to be able to join us into this journey.
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods
What you will do
In this role as an ADAS verification & validation leader you will drive the creation of a V&V roadmap to support Volvo ADAS roadmap, you will identify needs, competence gaps & support in partnering with external service suppliers. You will define, drive & follow-up the product V&V plan together with the function developers, perception engineers, verification team, data analytics and test methods teams. You will also own the V&V statement of works (SOW) with sensors/SW stack suppliers and you will be part of the product management team and contribute to the ADAS product strategy roadmap.
Who are you?
As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
We are looking for someone with the following knowledge and experience:
We believe that you are a person with a high analytic and strategic mindset and who dare to come up with new ways of doing things and dare to be original. You enjoy cooperating in a team and you have good communication and collaboration skills. Further, you have an exceptional ability to master new technologies and deliver outputs in short deadlines which comes with your experience with leading in change/transformation.
Experience and education:
• Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering or a similar education
• Understanding of challenges within ADAS product development and validation (e.g. functional safety, Safety Of The Intended Functionality (SOTIF) & data management)
• Experience and understanding of how to manage a data-driven product development & validation of ADAS functionalities.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
Are you the person we are looking for? Send in your application sooner rather than later!
For further information, please contact:
Rached Dardouri, Group Manager, rached.dardouri@volvo.com
