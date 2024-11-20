UX/UI designer
One of our UX/UI designers will be on maternity leave next year and we therefore need a temporary position for her.
This position may eventually become a permanent position.
Today, we are a group of designers who work on various products, from small hand-held products to large ride-on vehicles. We work with small and large screens on products, apps on the phone but also websites for various applications. Most of our products are today battery-powered and intended for gardening/forestry.
You will be able to work in all development stages from concept to final release.
You will have the opportunity to work with innovative technologies and concepts.
You will work in close collaboration with our other development teams in Jönköping in app development, industrial design, mechanics, system design, electronics and software. In addition to the teams in Sweden, you will also work directly with our offices and production facilities in the USA and China.
Your main task will be to create UX/UI solutions primarily for our digital solutions from a customer perspective. It is important that you as a person take responsibility and can run projects individually but also in a group.
Tasks
- You have a passion for understanding and enabling user needs, enjoying both the big picture and the fine details of UI design.
- Perform a range of UX and UI tasks on our platforms and deliver intuitive and user-friendly solutions.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to refine user interfaces and improve the overall user experience.
- Map scenarios and personas, help defining epic and user stories alongside Product Owners
- Contribute to the development and adoption of design best practices and methodologies.
- Ensure that works are delivered in accordance with established guidelines and designated construction system.
- Close connection to physical products
- Varied work tasks
Qualifications
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field such as human-computer interaction, interaction design, user experience or a related discipline.
- Solid portfolio showing successful design projects across platforms and devices.
- Familiarity with design tools such as Figma and Adobe Creative Suite.
- Strong communication and presentation skills in English.
- An international mind-set with experience working in multi-cultural teams
About the company
Globe Technologies, a part of the Globe Group, is a front-runner in a world that leaves fossil fuels and electric cords behind. We focus on making battery-powered gardening solutions, empowering the future gardener with versatile battery tools that make gardening easier.
We have subsidiaries all over the world. All skills, ranging from research and development to production,exist within Globe Group. We control the entire supply chain, guaranteeing superior efficiency, quality,and ability to meet consumer needs.
Currently, we have the following brands Greenworks, Greenworks Commercial and Cramer.
Our headquarters are located in China, with production facilities in both China and the USA. We serve the USA and Canada markets through our offices in North Carolina. Our EMEA office is situated in Weiterstadt, Germany, and our main R&D center operates from Jönköping.
Our vision is to be one of the leading companies in our industry in the next coming years.
To explore some of our products, go to Robotgräsklippare | Cramer (cramertools.com)
The Application
Looks interesting and want to know more or take the step? Send your resume and a short letterdescribing where you are, and - more importantly - what drives you and where you are headed, as soon as possible. Selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last dayof application.
For more questions regarding the position please contact:
Thomas Arnell (Hiring Manager),
• 46 (0) 72-910010
After you applied
We will review all applications continuously, and the position can be filled prior to the expiration date. Ifwe believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview.
