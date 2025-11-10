UX Manager
We are seeking an experienced UX Manager who thinks BIG, INSPIRE people and can articulate DESIGN to a 10th year old kid. The manager role is to lead our data security design team in creating exceptional user experiences for complex enterprise software solutions. The ideal candidate will combine strategic design leadership with hands-on design expertise, driving user-centered design across our product portfolio. You will lead a globally distributed team with members working across the US, Canada, Israel, and India, requiring strong cross-cultural collaboration and communication skills.
Key Responsibilities
Team Leadership
• Lead and mentor a team of UX designers, providing strategic guidance and professional development
• Foster a collaborative design culture that encourages innovation and continuous improvement
• Manage design workflow, ensuring efficient processes and high-quality design outputs
Strategic Design
• Develop and implement a comprehensive UX design strategy aligned with company goals and product roadmaps
• Create and maintain design systems and design language standards across enterprise software products
• Establish and track UX performance metrics and key design KPIs
Collaboration & Advocacy
• Collaborate closely with product management, engineering, and business stakeholders to define and execute design vision
• Represent design perspective in cross-functional product development meetings
• Advocate for user needs and translate complex business requirements into intuitive design solutions
Research & Analysis
• Conduct and oversee user research, including user interviews, usability testing, and comprehensive user experience analysis
• Perform competitive design analysis to inform strategic decisions
• Drive data-informed design decisions across the organization
Required Qualifications
Experience
• 7+ years of UX design experience, with at least 3 years in a management role
• Proven track record of designing enterprise software and complex B2B digital products
• Strong portfolio demonstrating strategic design thinking and execution
Education
• Bachelor's degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or related field
Technical Expertise
• Advanced proficiency in Figma
• Experience with design systems and component libraries
• Strong understanding of user research methodologies and design thinking frameworks
Leadership Skills
• Exceptional leadership and communication skills
• Ability to mentor junior designers and build high-performing teams
• Experience managing cross-functional relationships
Technical Skills
• Advanced prototyping and wireframing
• User research methodologies
• Design thinking frameworks
• Interaction design principles
• Information architecture
• Accessibility design standards (WCAG compliance)
• User journey mapping
• Competitive design analysis
Essential Soft Skills
• Strategic design leadership
• Cross-functional collaboration
• Problem-solving mindset
• Empathy and user advocacy
• Adaptability in fast-changing tech environments
• Clear communication across technical and non-technical teams
Preferred Qualifications
• Master's degree in Design or HCI
• Previous experience in SaaS or cloud enterprise software design
• Certification in UX design or design management
• Knowledge of agile product development methodologies
