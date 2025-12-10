UX Developer to Scania I-talent 2026!
For the tenth time, Scania is launching its popular I-Talent Program! The I-Talent Program at Scania is an inspiring six-month journey designed for newly graduated IT students with a passion for innovation and sustainability. You'll gain hands-on experience in a specialized IT role, access to training, and the opportunity to collaborate with teams across IT, sales, marketing, and research and development (R&D). The program not only strengthens technical skills but also develops soft skills within a supportive network - all to prepare participants to contribute to Scania's goal: driving the shift toward a sustainable transport system. If you are graduating in spring 2026 or have a maximum of two years of work experience, this program is for you!
Scania is one of Sweden's largest companies and offers trucks and buses for heavy transport in combination with a wide range of product-related services. Their mission is to drive the transition to a sustainable transport system by developing a safe, smart and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for both people and our planet. Today, Scania have around 50,000 employees in around 100 countries and together with partners and customers they are driving the transition towards a more sustainable transport industry and are both trend setters and pioneers in electrification and sustainable transport systems.
Together with several other I-talents, you will be offered a unique chance to participate in a program that will kick-start your journey at Scania. You are employed in a specific role and belong to a team but alternate the work in your role with meetings together with the other I- talents. The program starts every fall and is designed for you who are new in your career and aim to give you the best possible conditions to grow into your role. I-talent Program consists, in addition to daily work in your team, mainly of three parts - "Learning your professional role", "Go-and-see" and "Training". This provides very good opportunities to build a good network within Scania and in addition to your I-talents colleagues and your closest manager, you will be assigned a buddy who will be there for you the first time. At Scania, you are offered a multicultural work environment with ambitious colleagues and a company that invests in leadership. There is room for everyone to grow here, regardless of whether you want to be a generalist, specialist, or a leader. If you have the right attitude and are motivated to take responsibility, you will have all chances to develop!Join Scania's innovative I-Talent Program and shape the future of product development. Our R&D department offers a unique opportunity to build out critical IT capabilities. Contribute to data quality, receive strong mentorship, and enjoy autonomy in a supportive environment, with the ambition for permanent employment.
Work tasks
UX is still a relatively small area within the department, giving you the opportunity to actively shape and develop it and together with a more senior colleague, you will help define
workflows and grow UX expertise. In this role, you will focus on making complex product data and analysis tools understandable and usable for engineers in the global TRATON organization. Since UX is relatively new in the R&D environment, the role combines practical UX work with promoting a clear user perspective across the organization. You will, for example:
• Understand how R&D operates to identify the information engineers need to make informed decisions.
• Understand the business case for different applications and how the product systems contribute to faster and more automated product development.
• Work with IT systems that handle large volumes of data, ensuring the information is presented clearly and is actionable.
• Conduct research to understand user needs, workflows, and the challenges they face in their daily work.
• Understand the business perspective, i.e., how users create value and what decisions the tools should support.
• Work closely with business analysts to clarify needs, limitations, and requirements for each application.
• Investigate and define what is possible and relevant for specific applications.
• A post-secondary education with focus on UX
• Strong knowledge in English, written and spoken alike
Other information
• Start: September 2026
• Extent: Full-time, fixed-term employment for 6 months with a good chance of continue your career at Scania after the program
• Location: Södertälje and with the possibility of remote work a few days a week
• The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and all questions regarding the process are handled by Academic Work.
• Contact information: Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Our selection process is
continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase.
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Tests (problem solving + personality)
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Scania
• References, background check + decision
• Interviews with Scania will take place in Q1 2026
