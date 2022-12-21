UX developer for Green design system at SEB in Stockholm
We are creating the foundation for front-end at SEB in the form of a Design System called Green. You will be joining the Green Core Team, contributing to writing code for our common components and facilitating adoption of existing components at SEB.
What you will be doing
The guiding principles for Green are Inner Source and team autonomy. The components of the Design System will be created by front-end developers all across SEB and supported by the Green Core Team. This means your role will be one of evangelizing, helping and supporting your colleagues in implementing and co-creating our common components.
You will join our Digital design and channel experience department, responsible for the overall user experience in our digital channels. The departments consist of UX designers, UX developers, visual designers and UX writers working with all our digital platforms, setting direction and providing components and shared assets used by all SEB:s digital channel designers and developers. Your closest team will be the Core digital design team that build our design system including design components, code components and design guidelines.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for the curious, self-empowered and driven front-end developer to work with our design system governance team.
We think you have broad experience in front-end development with deep knowledge of either CSS, React, Angular, Web Components or a combination of these. You must like working with and supporting your colleagues as this will be your main focus.
What we offer
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is nuance to every individual's career experience, but the elements that define the core of our offering are:
• Great learning & coaching opportunities
• Work-life balance
• Be part of shaping SEB FX's future offering
• Friendly and welcoming culture
• Chances to make an impact on social or environmental issues
• Agile and modern ways of working
