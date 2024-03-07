Ux Designer
2024-03-07
Job Description
Are you an experienced UX designer unafraid of the acronym API? The Knowledge Graph Product Team at our customer is currently seeking an experienced UX Designer to contribute to building an innovative ecosystem. Our customers aim is to fulfill various use cases by transforming knowledge into data and serving it to all coworkers and customers. You'll be tasked with creating the front-end of the graph to ensure usability and intuitiveness.
As our customer is developing a platform with a custom front-end where pages are dynamically rendered, we require a UX Designer proficient in handling data and dynamic content rather than static web pages. Preferably, we're seeking someone with experience in designing front-ends with the semantic web as the backend. Familiarity with SPARQL query language or similar technologies would be advantageous, as it will serve as the source of the data being rendered.
We need someone capable of designing templates and platform-wide UI components that are dynamic and adaptable to the volume and type of data the knowledge graph exposes.
The role also involves designing search apps/demos based on SPARQL or REST API standards. At times, the UX Designer may need to design and document new compound components based on Skapa and configure the functionality and behavior of these new components.
Some of your tasks:
• Designing generic templates for any resource within the knowledge graph.
• Designing class-specific templates for certain resources within the knowledge graph.
• Designing platform-wide semantic components that can be reused (Tooltips, Popovers).
• Designing performance- and use-case-specific dashboards.
• Designing mock-ups for improvement of customizations of the current Metaphactory tool.
Company Description
Our client is a privately held retail and financial company that owns the intellectual property rights to the franchisees' department stores. Their department stores are located around the world and are well known in every household.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
Skills We Value:
• Experience with W3C standards such as RDF, OWL, and SKOS, SPARQL.
• Experience with graph databases, Triple Stores are preferred, and Labelled Property Graphs are a plus.
• Experience in creating design systems.
• Proficiency in FIGMA (Auto layout, states, components, parameters, variations).
• Proficiency in prototyping to clearly communicate behaviors, states, scenarios.
• Proficiency in documenting behaviors, states, scenarios.
The skills listed above are a wishlist, so don't worry if you don't possess all of them! We value a learning mindset and expect you to be excited about transparency, continuous learning, and state-of-the-art standards for software engineering.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
We value a learning mindset and expect you to be excited about transparency, continuous learning, and state-of-the-art standards for software engineering. We anticipate you to enhance the team's ways of working through your suggestions and proactive attitude.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start in the beginning of April and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-02-28 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client with new office spaces in Malmö. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Applications received before 2024-03-08 will be handled in a first selection. Application deadline is 2024-04-06. Ersättning
