Product Developer Audio & Consumer Electronics
Sudio AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sudio AB i Stockholm
Sudio is a Swedish audio brand with a global footprint, known for clean Scandinavian design and premium sound. We're growing fast and looking for a Product Developer to join our team in Stockholm and help shape the next generation of audio products.
The role
You will own the full product development lifecycle, from initial brief to mass production. Working closely with our ODM/IDH partners in Asia and our internal teams across design, marketing, and supply chain, you will drive product quality, timelines, and cost targets.
What you'll do
Own the R&D process for specified new products
Deliver all needed design files and specifications to the China team
Coordinate tooling, BOM, and mass production readiness
Travel to Asia for factory visits and product reviews when needed
Work cross-functionally with marketing on packaging, copy, and launch timing
Who you are
3+ years of experience in consumer product development
Experienced with CAD and the Adobe Suite
At ease with learning new technical areas and software
Uses AI tools actively as part of everyday workflow
Hands-on with ODM/factory communication, ideally with contacts in China
Structured, self-driven, and able to manage multiple projects in parallel
Fluent in English
What we offer
A lean, high-output team where you make a real impact
Global product exposure across audio, accessories, and future categories
Stockholm office with flexible working
Competitive salary and benefits
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-01
Per email
E-post: career@sudio.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare sudio AB
(org.nr 556913-8372)
Artillerigatan 42 4TR (visa karta
)
114 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sudio AB Jobbnummer
9938959