UX Designer
Phadia AB / Datajobb / Uppsala
2024-01-22
Job Description
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics.
Read how our R&D professionals in Sweden are enjoying our innovative work atmosphere and the role they are playing in helping humankind: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW6AYxC4l10
The job
Would you like to contribute to world-class allergy solutions and work with innovative laboratory systems?
As a UX Designer, you will work on the development of our Phadia instruments and software. This also involves UX aspects in the wider system, comprising areas such as packaging, labeling, manuals, training, and service.
The UX team is included in the System Design team in the System R&D department. The team is responsible for understanding the customer and marketing requirements and breaking these requirements down to system and product requirements. The team works side-by-side with other sections as hardware, software, and verification teams, to set the right level of requirements. In addition, the group is responsible for risk management, product life cycle plans, and product development processes.
We can offer you a challenging and varied job where you will benefit significantly from your experience but also have the opportunity to grow as a UX Designer within one of the world's largest life-science companies.
What will you do?
You will be involved in the entire product life cycle, from designing new products to enhancing existing ones. Doing so, you will engage in activities from within the full UX-area such as user research, hardware and software design, and usability testing. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, system engineers, marketing and other UX professionals.
To succeed in this role, you need to have experience leading work and smaller projects related to development and UX, preferably of medical device. In addition, we work in a heavily regulated industry; therefore, you are structured, meticulous and good at documenting your work as prescribed by the quality system.
How will you get there?
Education
An academic degree in Human Computer Interaction, Interaction design, industrial design or another UX design related field, or equivalent experience.
Skills, Knowledge, Abilities
• Experience from designing instrument systems and user software with at least five years' experience (preferred) of the role as UX-designer or equivalent. preferably from the life science domain.
• Experience from working in cross-functional teams with questions related to UX design.
• Know how to analyse business and users need and how to specify them as product requirements.
• Can plan and conduct user tests as well as running various workshops.
• Experience of relevant standards and regulations for human factors and usability such as ISO/IEC 62366 and FDA's 510k guidelines for applying Human Factors and Usability Engineering to Medical Devices.
• Writing and updating technical documentation related to usability.
• Working with risks and requirements from a usability perspective.
• You are a structured and organized team player with good interpersonal skills
• You have good communication skills (both written and spoken) in English
Apply today! http://jobs.thermofisher.com
Please send in your application, including a cover letter, CV (in one document) in English. Please apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found!
Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age on, or other non-disability related technical issues will not receive a response.
Do you have a passion for innovative ideas and groundbreaking discoveries? With over $1 billion invested annually in R&D, at Thermo Fisher Scientific you'll help solve some of the world's toughest challenges, from giving cancer patients hope, ensuring safe drinking water and helping law enforcement tackle cases through forensics. We empower our teams to put science into meaningful action and give our R&D colleagues the autonomy, resources, and tools they need to take science a step beyond. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phadia AB
(org.nr 556041-3204)
Rapsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
751 37 UPPSALA
Phadia AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Phadia AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8410123