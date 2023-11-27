Utv ing perovskit solceller/Dev Eng perovskite PV (process scaling)
2023-11-27
Job Title: Engineer- Development III - Perovskite process scaling
Reports To: Head of R&D, European Technology Center
Basic Job Functions:
Perform material and device research to enhance thin film solar cell performance and stability and to reduce manufacturing cost.
Responsible for projects or functions that are highly complex, require significant innovation and critical to department objectives.
Plan, execute and characterize development engineering experiments in the laboratory and manufacturing environment with strategic foresight. Drives actions with strategic foresight.
Applies statistical and engineering methods to optimize organizational effectiveness. Improves methods for use by others.
Education/Experience:
• Master's Degree in an engineering discipline or similar technical discipline and minimum 4 years of relevant technical experience or 2 years of experience as a Development Engineer II at First Solar or a Ph.D. in an engineering discipline or similar technical discipline; relevant technical experience as PhD from industry is an advantage.
Required Skills/Competencies:
• Experience from vacuum evaporation of organic materials.
• Experience of thin-film processing and related hardware. Experience from hardware design and construction related to thin-film deposition equipment.
• Expert and hands on experience in laboratory or manufacturing environment.
• In depth knowledge in several fields from the list of photovoltaic device theory, materials science, process engineering, characterization techniques and other fields relevant to First Solar's technology.
• Strong sense of project ownership with hands-on and can-do attitude.
• Strong communication skills across organizations.
Essential Responsibilities:
Identify opportunities for improvement in solar cell efficiency, material selection and process/equipment design through engineering, scientific or empirical methods.
Improve state of the art techniques for material analysis, statistical analysis of data, or execution planning of experiments. Develop a work plan that have unclear solution paths.
May be responsible to determine and evaluate material specification for improved performance. May be responsible to determine and evaluate tool/equipment specifications.
Effective communicator with internal and external partners and customers. Effective team member that can support cross-functional projects and take ownership of sub-deliverables.
May train, mentor and manage junior and peers on specific subject matters.
Complies with Company's Environmental, Quality, Safety or any other policies that have been enforced. Contributes to continuous improvement of said policies.
Other duties as assigned.
Job description subject to change at any time.
Reporting Relationships:
• Reports to Head of R&D, European Technology Center
