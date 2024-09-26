User Research Lead

BTR Personnel services AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-09-26


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos BTR Personnel services AB i Stockholm, Finspång, Linköping, Gotland, Motala eller i hela Sverige

Create and maintain alignment between research and
the product teams, by defining and prioritizing the
research needs;

Proactively guide and support strategic critical product
and business decisions, using insights from the team;

Manage the operational aspects of research to support
researchers in planning and conducting quality research
at scale;

Execute strategies to enhance the research scalability
and impact;

Ensure that Researchers leverage data analytics in
combination with qualitative and quantitative research,
to generate hypotheses, plan and deliver high-impact research;

Drive innovation by promoting new approaches to
conducting research and socializing the research findings;

Enable non-researchers to conduct user research to
support their decision-making on local initiatives within
their individual product areas through various initiatives.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-26
E-post: career@btrbc.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
BTR Personnel services AB (org.nr 556892-7544)
Grev Turegatan 21 (visa karta)
114 38  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
8923130

Prenumerera på jobb från BTR Personnel services AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos BTR Personnel services AB: