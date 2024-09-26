User Research Lead
BTR Personnel services AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BTR Personnel services AB i Stockholm
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Gotland
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
Create and maintain alignment between research and
the product teams, by defining and prioritizing the
research needs;
Proactively guide and support strategic critical product
and business decisions, using insights from the team;
Manage the operational aspects of research to support
researchers in planning and conducting quality research
at scale;
Execute strategies to enhance the research scalability
and impact;
Ensure that Researchers leverage data analytics in
combination with qualitative and quantitative research,
to generate hypotheses, plan and deliver high-impact research;
Drive innovation by promoting new approaches to
conducting research and socializing the research findings;
Enable non-researchers to conduct user research to
support their decision-making on local initiatives within
their individual product areas through various initiatives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-26
E-post: career@btrbc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BTR Personnel services AB
(org.nr 556892-7544)
Grev Turegatan 21 (visa karta
)
114 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8923130