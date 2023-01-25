User Experience Manager
2023-01-25
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?
We are looking for User Experience Manager
In Core Business Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
Our business is about developing products, it's at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who love working with the IKEA range, is passionate about Home Furnishing and the business we're in and enthusiastic about solving real needs in people's homes. You will be important in our journey where we have decided to dare to be IKEA, optimize for relevance and have the best possible products at lowest possible price.
We are now looking for a User Experience Manager. As a User Experience Manager, you will be responsible for managing and leading the efforts in UX Design and Visual Design. You are responsible for developing and maintaining a world class user experience in every dimension, for both internal and external digital products, platforms and solutions.
You will report to the Digital Range Manager, meanwhile, lead and develop the UX team that will report to you. You will also contribute to the overall development of the right capabilities, principles, standards, and frameworks related to the UX area within Data and Technology and across IKEA.
Qualifications
For the job as a User Experience Manager, you have:
Solid and practical experience as a leader in the design of digital products, and a proven track record of successful solutions you were part of creating.
Strong ability to lead, coach and develop the team, and build strong relations and trust with your peers and stakeholders.
Understanding of using data, insights ,and various research and test methodologies to continuously improve user experience.
Extensive experience in driving design work in an organization of cross-functional product teams.
Good knowledge of software development and are fully familiar with Agile, and DevOps practices, knowing how UX is an integrated part of the development.
Good understanding of and being passionate about life at home and creating seamless and convenient experiences.
Secure commonality and harmonization across digital products and platforms, and secure IKEA identity, expression, and experience in both details and totality.
Inspire an entrepreneurial, forward-leaning, and learning culture within the function and across IKEA.
Contribute to keeping together principles, ways of working, methods and organizational capabilities across IKEA.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult.
The UX Experience Manager is crucial for developing our business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working the majority of the time in the workplace is important.
Additional information
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading the following to Smart Recruiters:
1.) Your CV;
2.) A separate document including your answers to these two questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
Everyone is welcome to apply. Candidates with the best competence for the roles will be selected.
The last application date is 12th February 2023. Questions about the recruitment process can be answered by Aorui Pu via +76 710 5556 and for questions with regards to the role please contact Björn Block via bjorn.block@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
