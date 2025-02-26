Use Case Team Lead
2025-02-26
We are now looking for a Team Lead of the Use Case team, that has a key role in forming Scania's product portfolio for current and future customers. Come join us - and make a difference!
Role Summary
Within the Scania BID organization, Technical Product Planning is now being established.
The Use Case team is a central unit with the exciting task to clarifying strengths and weaknesses in the current product portfolio - and to suggest how our customer offer can benefit from specific technical improvements. The results are presented to relevant management groups for information or decision purposes, and used to initiate new projects when needed.
The work is cross-functional by nature and an important part of the assignment is to capture and understand different perspectives and priorities in the organization, and compiling them into balanced conclusions. Input from R&D experts, Sales & Marketing units as well as portfolio management contributions and corporate strategic plans are vital to the team work.
The team is dynamic in the sense that, in addition to the core team, other experts and property owners are brought in when needed, to work on specific issues.
Job Responsibilities
• Leading Scania's Use Case team: prioritizing the weekly agendas, convening participants to meetings, pushing key questions into substantiated conclusions, and presenting the team results
• Building and maintaining close relations to collaborating units within Scania and Traton
• Safeguarding that input data, results and analyses are documented and archived in a structured manner
Your Profile
We are looking for an experienced person to pave the path for future premium products that our customers will yearn for. We also believe you have many of the following qualities:
• You have natural leadership qualities and a solutions-oriented mindset
• As the team is key to success we believe you are an experienced meeting organizer with the ability to handle diverse opinions with servant leadership skills
• You are a good communicator and have experience from getting your message across to higher management level
• You have the ability to see "the big picture" and are probably used to managing tasks on a high level of complexity
• You are knowledgeable of Scania's products, systems and components and of our PD process
Our offer
The UC team lead role comes with a high level of autonomy and a strong voice in strategic decisions. You will enhance your product knowledge, build a wide network within Scania and the entire Traton group, and gain insights in our strategic journey.
For more information about the role contact Hanna Lind, hanna.lind@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-09. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
