Upper Secondary Psychology Teacher
2024-12-13
Stockholm - vår huvudstad med miljoner drömmar, förväntningar och ambitioner. Vi jobbar för alla som lever här idag och i framtiden. Nu söker vi dig som vill tänka stort, nytt och annorlunda med oss - för stockholmarna.
Our school
Kungsholmens gymnasium/Stockholms Musikgymnasium has almost 1,400 students and a little more than 100 employees, of whom 75 are teachers.
We offer the Natural Science programme, the Social Science programme, the Humanities programme, the International Business programme, and Language Introduction. Our vision is Knowledge and Culture for an Active Influence in a Globalized world, and our ambition is to develop students' knowledge and promote their readiness to meet future challenges. We want our students to be able to take responsibility for and influence the future development of society in a sustainable global perspective.
The school offers an exciting environment with its three sections: the International section, the Choir section and the Swedish section. The sections interact with each other within the school. In the International section the language of instruction is English, but we follow the Swedish curriculum. Music is of great importance to our school and the school's Choir classes are an important institution in Stockholm's musical life. In addition, we have an active Student Union with a rich sports life and active student clubs.
Our offer
We are continuously developing our systematic quality work and pedagogical practise. For several years we have developed an organization for our professional development. Our school is characterized by diversity and tolerance, and we are ranked very highly by students in terms of wellbeing. Our students are happy to recommend their school to others.
Our teachers work in teams and our prioritised areas for development are:
• Collaboration that benefits sustainable learning and helps students to overview a larger field of
knowledge and develop an increasingly scientific approach.
• The school is a learning and inclusive organization where the staff learn from each other and the world around us, and share experiences to systematically develop teaching and other activities.
• Internationalisation, leading to learning and students' development towards the school's vision, curriculum goals, and programme goals.
Your role
One of our teachers will be away part-time during the spring semester, and we are looking for a substitute to teach Psychology. Half the teaching is within the International Section where English is the language of tuition.
You are part of a teaching-team, where collaboration with colleagues around the students' holistic education is at the centre.
You are expected to use our digital learning platform to communicate with students around their learning.
We are working with inclusion and awareness of norms.
Our teachers are working on Professional Development within their worktime, in Subject Seminar groups that are led by first-teachers and lecturers.
Competencies and experience
We seek a teacher who is licensed to teach Psychology at Upper Secondary level in Sweden.
You are comfortable to use both Swedish and English as your teaching language.
You adapt your teaching using different teaching strategies and involve your students in your planning.
You work in a reflecting and systematic way, both individually and in collaboration with colleagues.
You use the computer as a natural tool to develop students' learning.
You see collegial learning as a natural starting point to build new and deepened knowledge.
Inclusion and awareness of norms is a given part of your professional work.
You are stable in your professional role and communicate in a clear and goal-oriented way.
You collaborate well and relate to others in an attentive and open way.
The City of Stockholm works with competency-based recruitment with the aim of seeing every individual's competency, thus preventing discrimination.
