Unreal Artist
2023-01-05
Job description
Randstad Technologies is looking for an Unreal Artist for an Automotive company in Gothenburg.
As an Unreal Artist you will work together with our automotive team and develop cutting-edge real time HMI experiences and concepts. The scope includes HMI design for infotainment, driver information, telematics and nother car functions with both digital and physical user interfaces, to support and enhance the driving experience.
We are looking for you with extensive knowledge across UE 3D artist pipeline. Strengths in technical art and UI development also welcome. Knowledge of optimization practices is preferred as the assignment leads to design and development of a system to be able to run on mobile/embedded platform.
This is a consultant opportunity through Randstad Technologies. Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Last date to apply is 2023-01-31. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
For information: josefine.westlander@randstad.se
Responsibilities
You will mainly be focusing on creating 3D content within Blender or other creation tools and implement your work to Unreal Engine.
Work closely together with the Developers and UI/UX designers to ensure a full interactive experience on next gen HMI concept and to reach the vision for the future HMI experience.
Qualifications
3+ years development within Unreal Engine
Environment creation
Shader Creation
Animation Blueprinting
Niagara Particle System
3+ years 3D creation in Blender or equivalent 3D creation software, including animation, texturing, modeling
Optimization practices for low-end platforms (Mobile, Embedded)
Version Control knowledge (e.g. Git, Perforce)
Nice-to-haves
Experience with Android, iOs app projects
Familiar with Unreal Engine production tools, toolchain and pipeline
Adobe Creative Cloud (e.g. Photoshop, Illustrator)
Substance Designer
Personal attributes
Strong drive, independent and confident.
Excellent communication skills.
A 'people person' with the ability to listen and foster a good team culture.
Creative and innovative but structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills.
Flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.
Additional information
Each individual in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work autonomously
Fluent in English, spoken and written
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
