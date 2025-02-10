Unity Quality Assurance and support engineer
2025-02-10
Responsibilities
Design and implement QA pipelines.
Test applications on simulated environments and on real machines.
Test frontend and backend systems.
Black box testing of the applications.
Design white box tests.
Design and implement unit, integration, and end-to-end tests.
Work closely with the customer support team.
Implement requests from customer support.
Strong communication skills with the international support and development team.
Ensure app integrity and stability.
Maintain devops pipelines with CI/CD.
Manage localization updates and LQA.
Track user behavior using analytics.
Present app optimizations and user requests to the team.
Design, build and maintain tutorials / FTUE / help / app manual.
Participate in brainstorming sessions and contribute creative ideas for improving application functionality and user experience.
Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies to incorporate into the development process.
Assist with streamlining all aspects of product development.
Qualifications
Previous experience with launching applications.
2+ years of experience as a development or QA tester.
Experience with Unity and C#.
A degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent practical experience.
A portfolio demonstrating proficiency in game or application development.
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git) and agile development methodologies.
Familiar with devops, CI/CD.
Ability to work independently with strong work ethics and efficient time management.
Excellent teamwork and communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies and tools.
Ability to take ownership and responsibility.
Who is TERNA
At TERNA, innovation is at the core of everything we do. Our flagship product is an Android application assisting individual operators and machines to work more productively through sophisticated GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) based 3D solutions elevating construction to the next level and connecting entire fleets in real time. What sets us apart is our commitment to excellence in every aspect of what we do. We've developed our own Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) from scratch, handling everything from electrical design to firmware development, testing, calibration, and mechanical design in-house. Our combined software and hardware solutions offer an impressive accuracy and, unparalleled precision and reliability. As we continue to grow in a rapidly expanding global market, we're looking for passionate individuals who thrive in fast-paced environments and are eager to make a meaningful impact. Join us on this exciting journey as we push the boundaries of innovation and drive our continued path towards the digitalized and resourceful work site.
What we offer
Fast-paced environment with rapid growth and expansion opportunities where every day brings new challenges and learning experiences.
High-energy team driving towards ambitious goals.
Training and development, access to courses and training, fosters continuous learning and personal growth.
Health and wellness benefits, financial support for maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle for physical well-being.
ITP Tjänstepension, supplementary pension plan for retirement savings.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-12
