Unit Manager Advanced Analytics & Ai Solutions - Traton
2025-05-21
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Do you want to lead a highly skilled and ambitious team working at the forefront of TRATON's digital transformation?
We are looking for you, who wants to take on the role of Unit Manager for the Advanced Analytics & AI Solutions team - a key part of the R&D department's interface towards service workshops and operations.
This role offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of advanced services, influence TRATON's product evolution, and build a strong network across the organisation.
Job Responsibilities
As Unit Manager, you will lead a cross-functional and technically advanced team. You will:
Act as a visionary leader for your team while driving people development, delivering function/quality and strategic direction.
Drive the use of AI and data analytics in our service delivery processes, and ensure our deliveries align with customer needs.
Collaborate closely with other R&D units, market functions, IT and technical universities.
Contribute to initiative and portfolio planning, ensuring focus and prioritisation.
Who You Are
We believe you are a driven and collaborative leader with a strong interest in technology and customer value creation. You are motivated by:
Working with AI, analytics, and modern software platforms.
Understanding and communicating complex technical dependencies.
Using customer insights and data to guide development priorities.
You have:
Proven leadership experience and a passion for coaching and developing people.
A solid background in software-intensive R&D and familiarity with agile development methodologies.
A university degree, preferably in Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Meritorious experience:
Advanced analytics and/or AI (e.g. GenAI).
Cloud-based data platforms
This Is Us
The Advanced Analytics & AI Solutions team consists of Data Scientists, ML/DevOps Engineers, Data Engineers and Analysts. We develop and deliver AI-driven diagnostics, predictive maintenance solutions, data products, and GenAI/LLM-based services. Our solutions aim to increase vehicle uptime, reduce service production costs, and improve operational efficiency through data- and AI-driven innovation.
We work across the full development cycle - from academic research and early exploration to scalable AI workflows in production environments. Using modern platforms like AWS and Snowflake, we enable robust MLOps and DataOps workflows and play a key role in TRATON's transition to a software-defined and service-oriented future.
We Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than the 5th of June, 2025. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Björn Bertmar, current Unit Manager and Section Manager, +46 8 553 851 79
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
