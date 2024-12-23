Unit Manager - Production Engineering and maintenance
Alfa Laval is looking for Unit Manager - Production Engineering and maintenance
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build careers too.
Background
We create better everyday conditions for people. We do this by contributing to a more sustainable future through engineering innovation. We love what we do and we're good at it. Our Business Unit Gasket Plate Heat Exchanger ( BU GPHE ) objective is to be the undisputed #1 in all geographical areas and industries. To achieve this GCC Lund is playing a key role (Global Core Components). We are looking for a passionate Unit Manager with strong technical background to our Gasket Plate Heat exchanger team in Lund.
So, what are you going to do today?
GCC Alfa Laval in Lund is one of 3 plate producing supply sites in the world within Product Group Gasketed Plate Heat exchangers. The two others are in China and India.
About the job
As a Unit Manager you will be part of the Global Core Components management team and will be responsible for aligning the global processes within our factories.
Key responsibilities for the role include:
*
Securing performance, development, and output of the unit, including financial responsibility.
*
Setting and following up targets for the unit, broken down from factory level.
*
Secure safety of the people, processes, and manufactured/delivered products (quality, delivery, cost).
*
Securing Standardized work & SOP.
*
Support and initiate supplier development activities together with support functions.
*
Participating in NPD and give input to EPD.
*
Securing the result of problem solving and continuous improvement activities in the unit, including Lean Six Sigma and 5S.
*
Implement and maintain the SC processes within the unit.
*
Setup and maintain BCM (business continuity management) within unit.
*
Responsibility for Production Engineering and maintenance and implementing TPM.
*
Developing global technical competences within plate production for the 3 sites in Sweden China and India.
*
Working together with PM closely to keep the investment project delivery on time and meet the project goal.
What you know
You hold a Bachelor of Engineering degree or possess equivalent experience, with at least 5 years of professional experience in a production or manufacturing environment. Strong leadership and management skills are essential, along with proficiency in improvement methodologies such as 5S, Six Sigma, and Kaizen. A Green Belt (GB) certification is a valuable advantage. Experience in project management, basic financial acumen, and a comprehensive understanding of products, manufacturing, and processes is highly relevant. Fluency in written and spoken English is a critical requirement for this role.
Who you are
You are a results-driven leader who thrives on being actively present within the organization. You excel at driving outcomes through collaboration and empowering people in an international environment. Open and communicative by nature, you demonstrate high integrity in all aspects of your leadership.
Assessment practicalities
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games
