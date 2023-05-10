UI/UX Designer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are searching for a motivated designer professionally educated within UX, HMI, graphics design or similar to join our team in a new automotive assignment.
We expect you to have proven experience, talent, and capabilities within the competence area we're searching for and be skilled working in Figma. As a person we think you have a strong sense of teamwork and that you are a kind and helpful team player. Your creativity and "get things done" attitude goes without saying and you have the ability to motivate, take responsibility and deliver both on product and process in a global environment.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Last date to apply is 2023-05-31. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
Develop interaction design and user experience for the Infotainment system, including all in-vehicle screens as well as other user touch points, such as steering wheel switches, floor console, mobile app, and accessory products;
Contribute to the deliveries and work that takes us towards our goals;
Work with off-board services and a holistic view on the experience of the products we develop;
Work in an agile way, yet not fully complying to one specific framework, aiming at continuous learning and improvement.
Everyone in the team has a high level of responsibility and mandate, and is expected to be both flexible to take on different kinds of tasks and to be able to work autonomously;
Qualifications
Minimum of 3 years of experience of graphical design and/or UX;
Professional education in UX, HMI, graphics design or similar is a requirement;
Proven experience in using Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch and Principle, SW development, HW prototype development, Jira;
Driver's license B is required;
Experience in service design, designing for embedded systems and agile work methodologies is an advantage;
Previous experience within automotive is a strong advantage;
Fully proficient in English is required and Chinese is a strong advantage.
Occasional travels may be required for this role;
Experience
Please provide a portfolio together with the application.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201435772". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Sabina Toderici sabina.toderici@randstad.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7759652