UI Designer

2024-03-07
Job Description
Qualifications and skills required for the role E.g. degrees, years of experience, competencies needed:
• Bachelor's degree in Graphics design, Interaction design, human factors, human computer interaction, or related field. Or equivalent education
• Minimum 2 years of experience designing across multiple platforms
• Experience from collaborating with multidisciplinary teams of designers, researchers, engineers, strategists and product managers throughout the design process
• Experience of building digital mockups, prototypes, or proof-of-concepts
• Portfolio highlighting projects that demonstrate experience in crafting digital or physical user interfaces with a range of interaction models, as well as personal technical skillset.
• Is highly skilled in Figma, the industry-leading design and prototyping tool
• Exhibits a natural inclination towards structure in their work
• Is a self-organized individual who can manage their own projects and timelines effectively
Nice-to-haves
• Master's degree in Interaction design, human factors, human computer interaction or related field
• Prior experience in developing interfaces to meet safety/driver distraction standards
• Previous experience developing interfaces/interactions for high-workload dynamic environments (e.g. vehicles, aircraft)
• Experience of moderating brainstorming and ideation sessions
• Understanding of web development languages
• Motion (After Effects, Premiere) and 3D softwares (Blender, VRED)
Personal attributes
• Ability to drive, motivate and convince
• Excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills, able to drive concepts and ideas forward
• Persistency to pursue targets and take decisions
• Creative problem solver, passionate to work on complex challenges
• Ability to manage competing project priorities and constraints
• Structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills.
• Highly motivated, flexible, and able to work under constrained time schedules
• Cultural awareness, especially Asian and European culture
• Each individual in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work autonomously.
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
