UI Desginer l King

Can you take our players on a journey? Do you want to build the world's best mobile games? We need UI design talent to help us level up! You'll drive our team forward to deliver unforgettable games that delight players across the world!
Your role within the Kingdom
We are looking for an experienced and passionate UI Designer to join Candy Crush Soda. You will work closely with UI Designers, UX Designers, Producers, Game designers and Developers as part of an established team.
Responsibilities
Understand game design and UX requirements to build highly intuitive and high quality user interfaces from user flows.
Understand and apply visual guidelines.
Actively take part in the feedback loop and apply received feedback.
Implement final assets and designs in the game engine.
Skills to create thrills
Experience of crafting polished, visually appealing, user friendly, consistent and distinct UI for mobile games or other fun & friendly mobile applications
An well-developed sense of composition and colour
Proven knowledge of technical constraints, optimization and implementation (experience in Unity or other game engines is useful)
Experience in UI design on multiple platforms
Have worked with and have good knowledge about UCD methodologies
Used to tackling projects from a very early stage, from written brief to final production
Good communication and organizational skills
Proactive in learning and developing your skills to the next level.
A portfolio demonstrating all aspects of your skills is required.
Knowledge of and a curiosity about usability and freemium best-practices
Experience working in an agile project environment
Previous experience of crafting casual and/or mobile games
Bonus skills
Skills in animation and special effect
About King
At King, we're Making the World Playful. Heard of Candy Crush? We're the creators behind it. With game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin, and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and Malta, we have a 20-year history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry and are on a mission to level-up the little moments for our more than 200 million active monthly users. But we aren't just crushing it with candies, we're also behind Farm Heroes, Bubble Witch, Pet Rescue and loads of other sweet games. As a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, King is part of Activision Blizzard, which was recently acquired by Microsoft.
A Great Saga Needs All Sorts of Heroes
King strives to be a place where everyone can be their most authentic self. We recognize that diversity, equity and inclusion is a vital and continuous conversation, and that change only happens when we all come together. It's our mission to build a diverse and inclusive Kingdom for our people, players, and community.
Making the World Playful
Making the World Playful is our mission - it's the thread that connects our people, our players, and our passion for our games. Let's face it, who doesn't love a bit of fun?
Kingsters are seriously playful: creative thinkers who balance art and science to bring moments of magic to millions daily. But our players aren't the only ones that can level-up. We're always looking for ways to champion each other and make what's already great, even better.
So, if this feels like a fun way to spend your days, and you share our passion, our values, and our hunger to shape the future, join us in Making the World Playful.
Applications need to be in English.
