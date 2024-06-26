Two Research Engineer Positions in Computer Science
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally
At the School of Innovation, Design and Engineering our students are studying to be for example innovators, entrepreneurs, illustrators, information designers, network technicians and engineers. Here we have the research specialisations of Embedded Systems, and Innovation and Product Realisation. Our work takes place in cooperation with and in strategic agreements with companies, organisations and public authorities in the region.Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment 8 months
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 2
Closing date for application: 2024-07-24
Campus location: Västeras
School: School of Innovation, Design and Engineering, (IDT)
Position description
We are now looking for two research engineers for the project CPMXai - Cognitive Predictive Maintenance and Quality Assurance using Explainable Ai and Machine Learning.
CPMXai aims to develop a digital twin for cognitive predictive maintenance through automatic data labelling, AI/ML and Explainable AI (XAI) to reduce undesirable situations and improve maintenance in manufacturing and production processes. CPMXai has 3 objectives - to identify use cases in the industries, to develop a new automatic data labelling tool using digital twin and finally to develop a self-monitoring, self-learning, self-explainable prediction system.
CPMXai is a Production 2030 project funded by Vinnova consisting of 8 different partners including 5 industries in Sweden.
As a research engineer, you will focus on a variety of tasks to develop predictive models for cognitive predictive maintenance of industrial use cases. You will work on data analysis, hands-on development and testing of machine learning (ML) models, which includes data processing to ensure data quality, developing methods for automatic data annotation, implementing ML and XAI algorithms as well as visualising the results for demonstration purposes.
Qualification requirements
The applicant is required to have a bachelor's or master's level degree in Computer Science or equivalent. You have knowledge in data analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms. The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
Merit
Extensive programming experience, e.g., C++, Python, SQL (MySQL), KNIME, and MATLAB, Tools & Packages is a merit.
Personal abilities
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
You are open-minded and interested in collaborating across borders within and outside MDU. Teamwork, organizational and entrepreneurial skills are advantages.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
