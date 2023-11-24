Two Postdoc positions on 2D Spintronics and Quantum Electronics
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-11-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We are looking for two highly motivated Postdoctoral researchers to be part of our experimental research group on Spintronics and Quantum Electronics, using 2D topological quantum materials heterostructure devices. This project aims to exploit electronic, quantum and spin transport properties in nanoscale devices using 2D quantum materials heterostructure with twist angle control for spintronic memory, logic, and quantum electronics applications.
Project description
2D quantum materials device research at Chalmers aims to engineer correlated electronic states in twisted 2D van der Waals heterostructures to realize novel device functionalities. This experimental research consists of preparing 2D materials heterostructure, device fabrication in a "state of the art" cleanroom, and sensitive electronic, spin and quantum transport measurements. In addition to investigating spin dynamics in the nanoscale devices, we will study novel correlated quantum physics and magnetism in these devices. These studies aim for a better understanding and control of the electronic transport phenomenon in these novel 2D quantum materials heterostructures and can pave the way for future generations of information technology, which can be smaller, faster, more sensitive and energy-efficient for a sustainable society.
These postdoc positions are part of the new European Union project 2D Materials of Tomorrow 2DSPIN-TECH, coordinated by Prof. Saroj Dash at Chalmers. Our group is also part of several other European Union and Swedish projects, including the European Union Graphene Flagship, coordinator for FLAG-ERA projects 2DSOTECH and MagicTune, Swedish Research Council (VR), 2D-TECH competence center, Knut och Alice Wallenbergs Stiftelse (KAW) funded WISE projects.
Information about the division and the department
These positions will be placed in the Quantum Device Physics Laboratory, at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience. The main research focus of the laboratory is on 2D Materials based devices, spintronics, quantum electronics, topological and superconducting quantum technology.
Major responsibilities
The major responsibility in this project is to perform research on emerging 2D quantum materials down to the atomic scale and their van der Waals heterostructure with moiré superlattice and to develop new concepts in device physics and applications in nanoelectronics, spintronics and quantum technologies. It includes preparation/growth of 2D materials, preparation of heterostructure, clean room nanofabrication with electron beam lithography, structural characterization and electronic, spintronic and quantum transport measurements.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers) in Physics, Electrical Engineering or Nanosicence and Nanotechnology.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230705 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: December 23, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Saroj Prasad Dash
Quantum Device Physics Laboratory
Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2)
CHALMERS UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY
Gothenburg, Sweden.
Email: saroj.dash@chalmers.se
Web: https://www.chalmers.se/en/persons/saroj/
Publications: https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=E5GiUL8AAAAJ&hl=en
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8284972