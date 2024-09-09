Treasury Back Office & Liquidity Temporary position
Volvo Business Services AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Do you want a chance to work in a global financial environment?
Are you curious to learn more about liquidity management, forecasting and payment processing during a period when one of our colleagues are on parental leave?
Great - We have the perfect job opportunity for you at Volvo Group Treasury!
What we do
Group Treasury is responsible for providing efficient and effective financial infrastructure, capital management and capital structure, funding of group operations, and external relationships within the financial area for the Group. Group Treasury is a global function within Group Finance. Our mission is to secure the Group's payment capability and proactively manage financial risks. Group Treasury head office is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Group Treasury is also present in Singapore, Beijing, Greensboro, and Curitiba, Brazil. We work closely with many stakeholders both within and outside the Volvo Group globally.
We strive to deliver world class PERFORMANCE and to earn TRUST from colleagues and stakeholders. CUSTOMER SUCCESS is guiding us in our decisions. We have fun at work, PASSION for what we do, and we CHANGE to stay ahead by continuously improving every day.
The position is based in Gothenburg and is a temporary position for 1 year.
What we offer you
As part of the Back Office & Liquidity team at Volvo Treasury you will work directly towards our mission to secure the Volvo Group's payment capability. You will be joining the team just as we are about to take on more responsibility for liquidity management. You will be part of our transformation journey where we not only take on new responsibilities, but also take important steps in our digital transformation by understanding and processing data.
Where you fit in
You will be part of a global team, with Back Office & Liquidity colleagues in Gothenburg, Greensboro and Singapore. The team works closely with all other departments within the Treasury organization, Volvo Group companies, banks, and other financial institutions.
Back Office plays a vital role in the Treasury deal administration. You will be part of the transaction flow where we perform controls to make sure our deals are correct and execute payments. Our responsibilities within liquidity management include consolidation of the Volvo Group's daily liquidly, managing our cash pools and follow up on the Volvo Group's liquidity forecast performance. Moreover, we manage the Volvo Group internal netting activity.
With growth and experience there is a lot of potential of more responsibilities and project related tasks.
Who you are
You are a committed and positive team player. You have the ability to work towards daily deadlines as well as longer-term deliverables. You take own initiatives and have a strong sense of responsibility and high level of integrity and ethics.
To be successful in this role we believe you to possess the following knowledge and experience:
* Some experience from similar positions.
* Interest and good understanding of financial markets and instruments.
* Some knowledge of payments ecosystems, including but not exclusively covering issues such as payment methods, payment infrastructure and its potential best practices and fraud preventing measures.
* Openminded with a growth mindset - you take own action to learn and try new tasks
* Proven team player with ability to work with all seniority levels in a highly intellectual, collaborative and fast paced environment
* Strong analytical, interpretive and problem-solving skills
* Interest in digitalization and continuous improvements.
* Experience of Treasury Systems/ERP systems. Wallstreet Systems (WSS) and SAP knowledge is meriting.
* Good communication and networking skills.
* Fluent, verbal as well as written, in English. Swedish is meriting.
To apply please send your application (single page) and CV (single page) no later than
23 September 2024. Selection process will be ongoing so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
For questions please contact Carolina Holst, Head of Back Office & Liquidity, carolina.holst@volvo.com
.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "13667-42818149". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Kristina Dahm Ahlén +46 765537983 Jobbnummer
8889363