Travelling nanny work (Sweden and US)
2024-05-07
Are you passionate about working with children and making a positive impact on their lives? Do you thrive in a dynamic and nurturing environment? Look no further - we're hiring new nannies to join our esteemed team!
Description of the position:
A British/American family residing in Sweden but frequently traveling to Los Angeles, US, where they own a second home, seeks a nanny willing to travel with them and take care of their boys during summer. The nanny will live in a house near the beach, with her own bedroom and bathroom. Upon returning to Sweden, the family wishes to continue employing the nanny full-time. They reside in Vasastan.
More information on the travelling position:
Children: two boys, 2 & 3 years old.
Location: Los Angeles, US.
Starting date: They would like to meet the nanny as soon as possible and have some trial days before the travel date.
Travelling period: June 13th - August 4th. After the 4th of August, the nanny will continue working with the family in Stockholm. Working hours: From early morning until the bedtime routine (around 7 pm), with one or two days off per week.
Long/short term: If all goes well, they plan to offer a full-time position upon return to Sweden, with flexibility. They also expect the nanny to accompany them on trips to the US 3-4 times a year during holiday seasons.
Requirements: Previous experience as an au pair is preferred, along with familiarity with typical au pair routines (e.g., breakfast, getting the boys ready, driving them to summer daycare, light chores such as laundry and meal preparation, engaging the boys in activities, dinner, and bedtime routine). Candidates should be flexible, comfortable with travel, and possess a valid driver's license.
Allergies: No allergies
Our ideal candidate should have:
• Previous experience in childcare or a related field preferred.
• CPR and first aid certification (or willingness to obtain).
• Clear background check and references.
• Genuine love for working with children and a positive attitude.
• Flexibility and ability to commit long term
To apply, please send your resume and a brief cover letter highlighting your childcare experience and explaining why you'd be a great fit for our team to : info@stockholm-nanny.se
