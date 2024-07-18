Translational Scientist - Early Respiratory & Immunology
Are you a curious Scientist who wants to join a team working with outstanding science that have a direct impact for patients? Do you also want to contribute to our larger purpose with great colleagues by your side working in a collaborative, global environment? If yes, welcome to join AstraZeneca!
We are now looking for a Translational Scientist to join our Precision Medicine Discovery and Development team. This role is based at our site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The Early Respiratory and Immunology (Early R&I) Translational Science and Experimental Medicine (TSEM) department is a fast-paced environment, with a culture that is both science-based and patient-focused. Our mission is to understand disease mechanisms at the molecular level, identify the most effective target and the right patient population, and to close the gap between bench science and bedside clinical practice.
A key role of Precision Medicine Discovery and Development is to lead the development of precision medicine in immunological and respiratory diseases, driving patient stratification and delivering translational clinical validation, underpinned by the understanding of disease relevant pathways and drivers.
What you'll do?
The Translational Scientist is accountable as member of the Translational Science team for the development and optimisation of molecular biology techniques and biomarker assays to enable precision medicine and target validation strategies. Continuous collaboration with Translational Science Leads, Bioscience, and Biomarker Discovery colleagues will be essential to qualify relevant experimental techniques, disease models and biomarkers according to projects requirements. This is a laboratory role, requiring flexibility to ensure all experimental aspects of the projects are supported according to timelines.
This is a key scientific laboratory role, where you will be focusing on:
• Enabling precision medicine strategies to select the patients most likely to benefit from our medicines by developing biomarker assays and analysing biomarkers in experimental medicine cohorts
• Building mechanistic understanding of targets and diseases through setting up and execution of novel molecular biology techniques
• Establishing and using advanced human disease models to deliver human target validation data and early target engagement assessments
• Identifying Proof of Mechanism (PoM) biomarkers to demonstrate target engagement in clinical studies
Essential for the role:
• Bachelor's degree with a strong experimental drive and background in relevant scientific field
• Experience in a pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry setting
• Broad understanding of relevant technologies and methodologies along with excellent laboratory skills and ability to experimentally address key scientific questions
• Experience in setting up novel molecular biology techniques
• Experience in working with human biological samples
• Understanding of the Immunology and/ or Respiratory therapy area and disease biology, including related molecular pathways and mechanisms
• Skilled in hypothesis forming and testing
• Skilled in data analysis, interpretation and archiving
• Strong team working skills with a proven track record of working collaboratively to ensure scientific excellence and robust delivery to projects
• Proven written, oral, presentation and interpersonal skills
Why AstraZeneca?
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. At AstraZeneca, we're proud to have an outstanding workplace culture that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration through scientific research. Employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
What's next?
If you are ready to make a difference - apply today, and we'll make it happen together! Ersättning
