Transfer Pricing Specialist
2023-01-13
About Volvo Car Group
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and have the ability to carry it out. At Volvo Car Group, our vision is clear: "To be the world's most progressive and desired luxury car brand" by simplifying people's lives. We have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales and customer satisfaction and to make this happen, we need talented people on board. People with passion, energy, business sense and the drive to innovate.
People that want to create the next generation Volvo cars in a global, dynamic and respectful environment. We will support you to reach your full potential. Join us on this exciting journey into the future.
Who we are
Group Tax is organized within Group Finance and consists of 27 persons in Sweden, US and China, specialized within corporate income tax, VAT, social security charges and transfer pricing. The work within Group Tax involves extensive contacts both within Volvo Cars and externally with tax authorities, consultancy firms etc.
This gives a tremendous opportunity for broadened experience and networking within Volvo Cars and externally in Sweden and worldwide and we now seek a new colleague to Transfer Pricing. Volvo Car Group has a complex supply chain across the world that leads to a high level of intra group transactions.
The Transfer Pricing function within Group Tax, a team of seven positions, has a global responsibility for Transfer Pricing matters and is responsible for setting the transfer pricing strategy of Volvo Car Group as well as with other related parties within the Geely group.
The main objectives are to secure a correct, tax efficient and consistent Transfer Pricing application within the group through continuous dialogue with all functions in running business as well as in projects and improvement work, such as:
Continuous review of Transfer Pricing strategies
Transfer pricing and supply chain issues
Setting/approving transfer prices
Monitoring compliance with Volvo Car Transfer Pricing policies
Transfer Pricing Documentation
TP related audits
MAP and APA applications
What you'll do
For this Transfer Pricing position, we are now looking for you with knowledge, experience and with insight and understanding of the automotive industry, its value chain and also want to be part of an active group in a dynamic environment with a very exciting time ahead.
Your main tasks include:
Financial analyses in relation to related party questions in different projects
Developing processes and systems to minimize complexities in administering transfer pricing towards related parties
Working with the process of setting, approving and testing transfer prices in relation to related parties
Be responsible for Transfer Pricing issues in different projects.
Intra-group services and agreements
Be involved in ongoing audits/APA's/MAP's
Cooperating with other departments and assure transfer pricing compliance
Preparation of Transfer pricing documentation
The role is challenging and you will develop in functional leadership, work in and leading teams and grow your understanding of the automotive and Volvo Cars business.
And this is your profile
You have a University degree in Law, Finance, or equivalent. Also you have several years of experiences from qualified work with financial matters within Volvo Cars or transfer pricing from the Swedish Tax Agency, audit firm, business world or similar. We value experience in Transfer Pricing and knowledge in valuation of intangible assets.
Knowledge in accounting and experience in working and leading projects will benefit in this role. Furthermore you also show strong analytical capabilities with a sense of details, and well-developed business acumen and integrity. With excellent leadership, argumentation and negotiation skills you will succeed. Your tools are Excel, PowerPoint, Word. And finally, Power BI is considered meritorious. You are also fluent in English, oral and written.
On a personal level
You are a true team player who engage and encourage people with your communication skills. By being thorough and work independently towards fulfilling targets and realize agreed business benefit, you show your strong business acumen. Also, we see that driving change and implementations, with habitude of meeting deadlines, is your mindset.
By showing integrity and empathy, you're being considerate of all parties' interest and objectives. In short: You are a role model for the Volvo Cars culture.
The position is located at HQ in Gothenburg, but Stockholm might be an option.
How To Learn More And Apply
Is this you? Please don't wait with your application, we will start evaluating candidates immediately. We welcome your application by January 29th at the latest. Please submit your application in English, and note we do not handle any applications over email due to GDPR.
For additional questions about the position feel free to contact hiring manager Oscar Good at oscar.good@volvocars.com
or senior recruiter Malin Westman at malin.westman@volvocars.com
