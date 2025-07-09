Training Specialist and Project Leader
2025-07-09
Training Specialist and Project Leader
Step into Your Future as a Training Specialist and Project Leader!
Join our global technical training team and become a catalyst for innovation and excellence. As a Training Specialist and Project Leader, you will design and implement groundbreaking technical training programs, lead transformative projects, and collaborate with a passionate team to drive our business forward. Your expertise will empower our learners to achieve their full potential and contribute to sustainable growth. Embrace this opportunity to shape the future and make a lasting impact!
Join our team
Our vision is to empower our learners to create sustainable growth. We are a committed, collaborative, and innovative team that fosters continuous improvement and excellence. Our mission is to provide comprehensive global training and learning frameworks that lead to a highly competent workforce in service operations and increased customer satisfaction. We promote forward-thinking learning experiences and innovative methods to enhance the availability and impact of our training programs. Let's accelerate the transformation together to ensure that every training initiative contributes to the success and development of our learners and the organization.
Your mission
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Training Specialist and Project Leader to join our global technical training department. This key role will be responsible for designing and implementing innovative technical training solutions that empower learners to advance their careers while driving business transformation and operational excellence for our customers across industries.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop technical training programs, including e-learning, classroom, and hands-on training.
Lead projects related to Technical Training, ensuring on-time, on-budget delivery.
Formulate project goals, objectives, and resource allocation plans.
Manage project team members, providing guidance, support, and coaching as needed.
Identify and manage project risks and issues, implementing mitigation and resolution strategies as needed.
Collaborate with subject matter experts to create and maintain technical training content.
Responsible for our Learning Management System (LMS), including creating user accounts, setting up courses, and analyzing data to evaluate training effectiveness.
Stay current with industry trends, making recommendations for new training programs and technologies.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with excellent interpersonal and communication skills, who is service-minded, well-organized, andable to work independently as well as in teams. You are data-driven with the ability to analyze data and make informeddecisions, open-minded, and adaptable to change.
Other requirements:
Relevant university degree or several years of practical experience as a Project Leader and/or Training professional.
Strong project management skills, including the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Strong knowledge of training methods, tools, and technologies.
Experience using a Learning Management System (LMS) is a plus.
Proficient in basic computer applications, project management software, and data management systems.
Fluency in English is required.
Good technical understanding of our equipment is a plus.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of agroup of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. In addition tothe fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work andleisure, some things make us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc. Find out more at https://www.epirocgroup.com/en/work-at-epiroc
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than July 21,2025.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair andinclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Recruitment specialist, Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-21
E-post: zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "AF". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018) Arbetsplats
Atlas Copco Rock Drills AB Jobbnummer
9423376