Experience Marketing Specialist WB & SDA
Aktiebolaget Electrolux / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aktiebolaget Electrolux i Stockholm
Business Area & Your Role
Electrolux provides consumers with holistic experiences made up of products, accessories, consumables, services, and software that can have a positive impact on their lives and the planet. Experience Marketing plays a key cross-functional role, influencing development and leading the end-to-end articulation of these experiences—from ideation to launch—through the creation of outstanding content and execution plans.
The Experience Marketing Specialist is part of the Experience Marketing Team EMEA and contributes to building a deep understanding of our target audiences, ensuring that new products and services solve real consumer problems.
In this role, he or she is responsible for supporting and growing the category by developing marketing assets that drive conversion and purchase intent. He or she also supports the end-to-end commercial launch process for assigned projects, working across functions and geographies to deliver compelling launch materials.
Job Responsibilities
Work closely with the Experience Marketing Manager and cross-functional stakeholders on selected projects that drive experience and messaging development through consumer insights, competitor benchmarking, market assessments, and other analyses
Support the Experience Marketing Manager in managing elements of large-scale projects
Collaborate with the Experience Marketing Manager to ensure launch excellence for target audiences
Brief and review marketing deliverables within the commercial launch process for selected projects, with the support of Marketing Operations, ensuring that high-quality asset toolkits are delivered to markets on time and in full
Collaborate with the Experience Marketing Operations team and content teams to manage content development
Work closely with local market teams to ensure content supports local requirements and that markets effectively utilize the provided materials
Together with the Experience Marketing Manager, share best practices and identify opportunities to drive synergies and scale across EMEA
Support the Events team to ensure that storytelling and experiences come to life at key events
Who You Are
Passionate – about the consumer and delivering outstanding experiences
Agile – able to manage multiple projects simultaneously with flexibility
Collaborative – builds trust and strong relationships across teams and functions
Organised – sets priorities and takes a structured approach to achieving goals
Energetic – brings enthusiasm that motivates and engages others
Fast learner – adapts quickly to new and unfamiliar situations
Data-driven – uses strong analytical skills to inform decision-making
Experience & Skills Requirements
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field
3+ years of experience in consumer-driven companies within product, marketing, or business development, with a proven track record of results
Strong team player with excellent communication and collaboration skills
Solid project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities
Proven ability to work effectively with and influence a diverse range of stakeholders
Strong organizational and time management skills, including the ability to work across time zones when required
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Advanced proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint
Experience with creative tools such as InDesign is a plus
Where you will be:
Primary location: Stockholm, Sweden
This is a full-time position, based in our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are proud of our culture of inclusivity and diversity. At our Global Headquarters we have 60+ nationalities working together for our common goals. You will be part of this dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family-friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178) Arbetsplats
Electrolux Group Jobbnummer
9955075