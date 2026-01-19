Trainee Platform Engineer
2026-01-19
Hej Platform Engineer! Love questioning everything? IKEA has the ideal job opportunity for you.
We're looking for a Platform Engineer who loves to think differently and isn't afraid to challenge the ordinary. At IKEA, it's all about creating value, daring to question the status quo, and finding smarter ways to make everyday life better for the many people.
We do things a little differently here. We break things (like expectations) and make things (like ideas that turn houses into homes). We try, we fail, and we learn-because that's how we grow. Above all, we're united by a big vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people.
If this sounds like your kind of adventure, we'd love to hear from you. Come join us and bring your curiosity, creativity, and courage-we'll bring the opportunities to make a difference.
What kind of co-worker are we looking for?
A brave soul who is not afraid to flip the script and find better ways to work. You care deeply about people and the planet, and you know fairness is nonnegotiable. You thrive on collaboration, love learning, and celebrate every step forward - big or small.
What we would like you to bring to the table
As a trainee, you'll help create solutions that make everyday life a little easier (and a lot smarter). Together with your team, you will work alongside experienced engineers to learn and contribute to the design and build of modern platform solutions. This role focuses on Network and Connectivity based on Azure (and other cloud platforms) cloud connectivity and security technology. Transform grand ideas into tangible enhancements that people adore. The exciting part? You'll embark on a one-year onboarding journey alongside other trainees from various roles and businesses throughout IKEA. This is your opportunity to delve into our value chain, investigate tech challenges and opportunities, and gain a thorough understanding of what makes IKEA unique - our culture, values, and vision.
Here's what we're looking for in our ideal candidate for this role:
Constantly learning about technology and love finding smarter ways to work.
Enjoy teaming up and solving challenges together-because great ideas grow when shared.
Relevant educational background in computer Science, IT, or related field
Maximum 2 years of work experience within the field
Dream of growing with IKEA and helping millions of people feel excited about going home
Good understanding in General Network & Connectivity (Routing and switching)
Exposure to infrastructure-as-code tools (Powershell, Bicep, Ansible) is a plus
Understanding in cloud platforms, preferably Microsoft Azure.
Ability to learn quickly and work collaboratively in a team environment.
Good problem-solving and communication skills.
Why join us?
At IKEA, you will join a team dedicated to making a positive impact. We are wholeheartedly committed to equality and inclusion, fueled by curiosity to discover improved methods of doing things. We cultivate a supportive and adaptable environment that enhances your well-being and professional development, promoting collective growth.
You'll embark on an exciting career journey at IKEA, where you can shape your own path! With opportunities to work across various roles and countries, backed by our enjoyable internal training programs and tailored growth plans, nearly anything is achievable.
Join more than 200.000 colleagues that all share one purpose. Making people feel at home.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
Additional Information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) based in Malmö, Sweden. For role-specific info, chat with Platform Manager, Pär Hernflo (Par.Hernflo@inter.IKEA.com). For recruitment process questions, connect with Recruiter, Sarah Arshad (Sarah.Arshad@inter.IKEA.com).
Interested? Submit your CV and motivation letter, in English, by 9th February 2026.
And here's our promise: your application won't disappear in the cloud. We will respond within 7 days after the application closes. We expect lots of interest, so thank you for your patience while we give every application the care it deserves.
The trainee program is aiming to start May 2026.
This role is a permanent position based in Malmö, Sweden. We believe in the power of the workplace and spending most of the time in the office.
Please note that we are not able to support with relocation for this position.
