Trainee - Data Scientist
2024-08-23
Company Description
Hej Data Scientist, Questioning everything? IKEA has the perfect job for you.
Are you ready to touch lives and living rooms all over the world? IKEA is looking for a Data Scientist trainee who isn't afraid to think outside the box. Working with us is all about adding value, playfully challenging everything, and finding new ways to improve lives.
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We like to break things (like rules) and make things (like planet-friendly plantballs). We dare to try, and we dare to fail. And above all else, we are driven by our shared vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people. If our culture speaks to your heart, we would love to hear from you!
Job Description
What we would like you to bring to the table
As a Data Scientist trainee you will be a part of creating solutions that help IKEA be smarter in its planning, execution, and managing of its Supply side. Together with your team you will create products that continuously bring insight from the never-ending stream of data. In addition to the work assignment we also offer a unique opportunity with a one year onboarding program together with other trainees in different roles and countries across IKEA, aiming to give you the best possible start in your IKEA journey. In the trainee program you will be able to get a deeper understanding of the IKEA value chain, business processes, tech challenges and opportunities, our culture and values and more.
Qualifications
What kind of co-worker are we looking for?
We're searching for someone who thrives in finding better ways to get things done and doesn't take themselves too seriously. A co-worker who is passionate about the well-being of our planet and considers equal opportunities for everyone a no-brainer. Someone who enjoys collaboration and celebrates personal and professional growth.
Here's what we're looking for in our ideal candidate for this role:
Passionate about technology and strives to improve their work every day
Enjoy working in a team and solving problems
A wish to grow with IKEA and to help millions of people look forward to going home
Educational background in a quantitative field, such as data science, statistics, computer science, physics or mathematic and/or 1-2 years of work experience within the field
You have good working knowledge of at least one programming language, preferably Python is among them.
Additional information
Interested? We'd love to hear from you!
At this point you might sit with some questions and if you are curious to know more, we are happy to support you! For role specific questions, connect with hiring manager Alexander Funcke (Data Science Leader) at Alexander.funcke@inter.ikea.com
and for questions regarding the recruitment process, connect with Olivia Swärd P&C Specialist (Recruiter) at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
.
Please attach both CV and motivational letter in your application (through the Smart Recruiters system as we do not accept applications through mail). Last of application for this position: 9 September 2024. And don't worry, your application won't disappear into cyberspace. We promise to get back to you within 30 days after final day of application. We expect a high amount of applications for this position. We promise that your application will get the careful consideration you deserve and would already now like to thank you for your patience and availability throughout the recruitment process!
We will look forward to welcoming you to start with us! The latest start date for the Trainee Program will be 15 January 2025, with the possibility to start sooner.
Please note, we will not offer relocation support for this position.
Eager to turn tech dreams into everyday moments? Apply now and explore the opportunities that await you!
Btw, have you also noticed that we have other opportunities for the Trainee Program at Inter IKEA? Follow this link to explore more https://jobs.ikea.com/en/search-jobs/equalityintech
