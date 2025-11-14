Trade Finance Specialist
2025-11-14
Trade Finance Specialist
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
This Is Us
The Export & Trade Finance department belongs to the Scania Financial Services organization within TRATON Financial Services AB. Export & Trade Finance is a competence center for special finance and trade finance within the Scania Group. The term special finance is used for a wide range of financial structures with a high grade of complexity, such as project finance and structured export finance.
We work cross-functionally with the Scania sales organization around the globe and together with banks and credit insurers as well as development banks, multilateral organizations and private funds. The team today consists of five colleagues and is based in Södertälje, Sweden, but we are open for a discussion about working remotely if you are located outside of Sweden.
Role Summary
In this role, you will take ownership of Scania's trade finance activities, with a particular focus on structuring and executing bank guarantees and structuring letters of credit. You will play a key part in driving and developing the trade finance business, ensuring that our solutions support Scania's global operations and customer needs in a professional and value-adding way. Working closely with internal stakeholders across sales, finance, legal, and treasury, you will structure and execute trade finance deals that balance commercial opportunities with sound risk management.
Beyond day-to-day operations, you will also contribute to strategic development by participating in group-wide initiatives, including monitoring and contributing to the trade finance policy and multi- bank trade finance system development. The role offers the opportunity to broaden your scope over time as we continue to strengthen our global financial solutions offering.
Job Requirements
With a relevant academic background, you are a skilled and business-minded trade finance professional with 5+ years experience. You:
have a strong understanding of bank guarantees and letters of credit
have a genuine interest in developing effective financial solutions that support international business, also in challenging markets
enjoy combining analytical thinking with a hands-on approach, taking ownership of your areas and driving improvements with both structure and initiative
are comfortable navigating complex transactions and can communicate confidently with customers, banks and internal stakeholders alike
collaborate naturally and thrive in an environment where teamwork, curiosity, and continuous learning are valued
have excellent proficiency in business English, both spoken and written, and knowledge of French is considered an advantage
see the bigger picture, connect details to strategy, and are motivated by contributing to a business that is evolving globally
have an interest in expanding your expertise into export and project finance, as we encourage learning and growth within our team.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal in Södertälje or a wellness allowance, profit sharing bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and an optional personal letter of no more than one page. Important: Please note that we are not able to process any applications sent by email, due to GDPR regulations. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-11-24. Screening of applications will take place on an ongoing basis. Logical and personality tests will be used as part of the selection process, and a background check is required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information about the position, please contact: Recruiting Manager Kristina Jungkarp by email kristina.jungkarp@scania.com
or by phone +46 73 620 3483. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Hannah Lagerstedt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, hannah.lagerstedt@scania.com
.
