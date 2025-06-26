Trade and Compliance Officer
ValueOne AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is looking for a Trade & Compliance Officer for a consultant assignment at a manufacturing company in Stockholm. The assignment starts in August and is expected to last for approximately six months.
ValueOne specializes in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring compliance with international trade regulations, managing customs and export control processes, and supporting sourcing and supply chain operations. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure efficient and compliant supply chain practices.
Main tasks:
Scan suppliers for Export Control risks
Ad hoc transaction screening, participate in supplier audits, internal audits
Escalation point for supply chain trade issues and extraordinary events
Develop and maintain tracking protocols and metrics, visualization
Link to Group and ITBA , external trade bodies , participate in Trade Council
Up to date on trade legislation and sanctions
Ensure Trade contents is up to date in ATS, audit templates etc.
Ensure contracts and standards covers relevant legislation and sanctions
Develop trade compliance process incl master data collection
Educate sourcing professionals within Global Sourcing , ad hoc within ITBA
What if simulations (scenario planning) on geopolitical events
Support Sourcing Board in classification of Trade related risk
Develop design guides for geopolitical resilience, PDP input
Develop and maintain policy on handling risk countries, risk components
Experience and Competencies
The role as Trade & Compliance Officer requires an academic degree in Engineering, Business Administration, or Law and a minimum 4-5 years of professional experience in supply chain, with a strong focus on trade compliance. You must have excellent knowledge of trade compliance, customs, and export control as well as solid understanding of supply chain and sourcing processes. Additionally, familiarity with relevant laws and regulations in international trade is important.
To achieve success in the role strong analytical skills with attention to detail is essential as well as ability to distill complex issues into actionable insights. We expect you to have excellent communication and project management skills. Interest in macroeconomics, trade, and supply chain management is a strong prerequisite for the role. Furthermore, you are proactive, results-driven, and a true "go-getter".
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren on +46 70 748 18 91 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit. Ersättning
Timlön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
9405888