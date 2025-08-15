Total Life Cycle Management - Fpso
Siemens Energy AB / Chefsjobb / Finspång Visa alla chefsjobb i Finspång
2025-08-15
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
You will work in an international environment with employees at our regional Bid Management offices in Houston, Orlando, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Beijing, Duisburg as well as with sales representatives all over the world.
You will have colleagues both within Gas Services and Compression business and learn new things in each sales project. The job includes a certain amount of business travel, where the number of travel days varies depending on the sales situation and personal wishes. The work offers a technical and commercial breadth that few others can offer and is an excellent gateway for future career paths in project management or sales.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Define Standard Offerings
* Establish and document the standard base offerings/baselines for FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) by product line.
* Develop detailed cost models and std time schedule for each standard offering.
* Identify scope and design optimization and challenge internally to ensure all standard offerings are aligned with industry regulations and standard methodologies
* Cost Reduction Initiatives
* Find opportunities for cost reduction across standard packages.
* Collaborate with engineering, procurement, and operations teams to implement cost-saving measures.
* Monitor and report on the effectiveness of cost reduction initiatives.
* Gap Analysis
* Conduct detailed gap analysis between standard offerings and customer specifications.
* Develop strategies to address and close gaps in our product offerings.
* It is important to detail all identified gaps and communicate them to relevant partners.
* Market Specific Requirements
* Collaborate with the sales team to define specific requirements for different markets, including localization needs, emissions standards, and service offerings.
* Conduct market research to understand regional trends and customer preferences.
* Develop tailored solutions to meet market/customer-specific demands.
* Conduct benchmarking against competition's offering for the same market/customer segment
* Lessons Learned
* Share insights and lessons learned from completed projects during the bidding phase. Maintain a LL database including FPSO.
* Analyse the impact from driven projects with regards to cost/price based on standard specifications.
* Share standard methodologies and recommendations to improve future bidding processes.
What You Bring
* You have a bachelor's degree in engineering, business, or a related field eager to work with both commercial and technical solutions.
* You have a minimum of 5 years of experience in cost analysis, specification management, and project bidding.
* You have strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data and make informed decisions.
* Strong communication and collaboration skills are essential, along with the ability to work effectively with multi-functional teams.
* You have knowledge of industry regulations and standards related to FPSO.
* English in speech and writing is a prerequisite, if you also have knowledge of other languages, it is meritorious
About the Team
The oil and gas team are today 14 people with both mechanical and electrical background. The group works very independently and has a supportive atmosphere where everyone helps each other to perform their best and continuously improve.
Colleagues in other groups, within Bid Management, work with IPG, FEED and extended scope.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "279655". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9461134