Tools & Products Analyst

2022-12-23
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Work with the Tools & Products team to identify opportunities for process automation, workflow optimization, and integration within the organization
Collaborate with other teams across the organization to understand their needs and challenges, and to develop custom solutions that meet their unique requirements
Assist in the development and implementation of custom solutions, including minor-effort apps, customizations, and integrations with external technologies
Support the ongoing maintenance and optimization of custom solutions, including troubleshooting and problem-solving as needed
Serve as a subject matter expert on automation and integration, and work with other teams to share knowledge and expertise
Contribute to the development of documentation, including process maps, user guides, and training materials
The person we are looking for is strongly goal-oriented, curious, and eager to learn. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and natural talent to make things happen.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
Bachelor's degree in a related field (e.g., computer science, information technology, engineering)
2+ years of experience in a similar role, with a focus on process automation, workflow optimization, and integration
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to identify and prioritize opportunities for improvement
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams
Experience with programming languages such as Python, C++, or Go a plus
Experience with low-code/no-code platforms such as Power Apps, UIPath, or Boomi a plus
Personality
Strong organizational skills and used to manage a range of activities simultaneously
Analytical thinking & common sense
Strong sense of responsibility, and ownership
Have plenty of grit, a can-do attitude, a great eye for detail, a sense of humor and a curious mind
