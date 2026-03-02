Titel jobad

Intelliplan AB / Juristjobb / Olofström
2026-03-02


About the position IT1
IT ABout the position IT

Your profile IT2
Work at our company as a temp worker IT3
Work at our company as a temp worker

Our company IT5
About the company

Since 2000, we at QA Company have revolutionized the way staffing and recruitment companies work by offering comprehensive system solutions. Our products, QA-CLOUD and NOT-ZERO-QA, are used daily by leading companies in Sweden to streamline processes within sales, recruitment, staffing and finance.

Ersättning
Fast l?n + provision

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3696".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Intelliplan AB (org.nr 556582-6848), http://www.intelliplan.net

Tillgång till bil
För detta jobb krävs att du har tillgång till en egen bil.

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
2 - Erika South - QA Dev11 L

Kontakt
Erika Smed
erika.smed@intelliplan.se
+46 73 390 68 02

Jobbnummer
9772342

