Titel jobad
Intelliplan AB / Juristjobb / Olofström Visa alla juristjobb i Olofström
2026-03-02
, Bromölla
, Karlshamn
, Sölvesborg
, Östra Göinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intelliplan AB i Olofström
, Karlshamn
, Ronneby
, Karlskrona
, Nynäshamn
eller i hela Sverige
About the position IT1
IT ABout the position IT
Your profile IT2
Bullets
•
•
•
<strong> HEADER </strong>
<u>Underline</u>
<em>Cursive<em>
Work at our company as a temp worker IT3
Work at our company as a temp workerWork at our company as a temp workerWork at our company as a temp workerWork at our company as a temp workerWork at our company as a temp workerWork at our company as a temp workerWork at our company as a temp workerWork at our company as a temp workerWork at our company as a temp worker
Our company IT5
About the company
Since 2000, we at QA Company have revolutionized the way staffing and recruitment companies work by offering comprehensive system solutions. Our products, QA-CLOUD and NOT-ZERO-QA, are used daily by leading companies in Sweden to streamline processes within sales, recruitment, staffing and finance. Ersättning
Fast l?n + provision Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3696". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intelliplan AB
(org.nr 556582-6848), http://www.intelliplan.net Tillgång till bil
För detta jobb krävs att du har tillgång till en egen bil. Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
2 - Erika South - QA Dev11 L Kontakt
Erika Smed erika.smed@intelliplan.se +46 73 390 68 02 Jobbnummer
9772342