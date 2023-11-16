Textile Design Account Manager
Job description
Textile Designer
Join our dynamic team as a Textile Design Account Manager, where you will be responsible for overseeing design accounts for our automotive textile clients. If you want to be part of a team shaping the world we imagine, then keep reading. At Borgstena Sweden we are looking for a skilled Textile Designer to strengthen our dynamic team at the office in Borås. If you possess a strong passion for sales, excel in interpersonal interactions, and perhaps even have experience in the automotive industry with an interest in design and textiles, we encourage you to get in touch with us without delay!
Borgstena Group is a leading and internationally renowned textile manufacturer for the automotive industry. We develop textiles globally for the automotive industry for customers such as Volvo Cars, Volvo Trucks, and Scania.
Responsibilities
In this role, you will be at the forefront of our design operations, leading discussions, understanding client requirements, and creating innovative design solutions that set us apart in the industry. As a Design Account Manager, collaboration is key. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including other designers, engineers, and marketers, to ensure the seamless execution of design projects. Your ability to communicate and coordinate effectively across these diverse teams will be essential to our success. Staying ahead of the curve is crucial, and your role will involve conducting regular market research to identify emerging design trends and performing competitor analyses. This knowledge will enable us to continuously enhance our design offerings and maintain a competitive edge. Client relationships are the lifeblood of our business, and as a Textile Design Account Manager, you will be expected to develop and nurture these connections. Your commitment to providing great customer service and ensuring client satisfaction will be incredibly important. You will efficiently manage multiple design projects simultaneously and your ability to meet deadlines and ensure the delivery of high-quality work is a fundamental aspect of this position.
In addition to managing accounts, you will together with our Key Account Manager, also play a key role in presenting and selling our design concepts and proposals. You will prepare persuasive presentations that highlight our innovative ideas to clients, and further solidify our position as an industry leader. Collaboration extends to the production team as well. You will work closely with them, providing design guidance and technical support throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring that the designs you help create are brought to life seamlessly.
The position is based in Borås and you must be available to work from our office there. Occasional travel may be required.
We offer you challenging and inspiring work in a dynamic and international business environment. Integration within Borgstena GROUP's Business Development department.
Regular training is offered both in Portugal and abroad. Excellent opportunity for career progression in a dynamic international organization.
Qualifications
We believe that you have:
MSc or BSc degree in Design, Textiles, or a related field
Proven experience as a Design Account Manager or a similar role within the automotive industry
Strong knowledge of automotive design trends, textile materials, and manufacturing processes as well as a detail-oriented mindset with an eye for quality and design aesthetics
Proficient skills in design software such as Adobe, CAD software, and 3D modeling tools
Exceptional project management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks, meet tight deadlines, and manage multiple projects simultaneously
Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build and maintain long-term client relationship
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively convey design concepts to clients and internal teams
Proficiency in spoken and written Swedish and English
