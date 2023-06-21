Test Site Lead - Workshop Säve
CEVT is here to make urban mobility enjoyable, smart and sustainable. We fast-track innovation and transform ideas into pioneering technology solutions. Automotive is in our DNA and intelligent mobility is our core. We serve society with sustainable mobility solutions, both private and shared.
As part of ZEEKR and the Geely family, one of the most innovative and fastest growing global mobility groups, our work comes to life in products and services from world-leading brands. CEVT was built by people from all over the world. We're flexible, fast, and always in motion.
Are you an extraordinary team leader with passion for people and development? This is your next thing.
As Test Site Lead, you will both manage CEVT Test Site and lead a team of 12-15 colleagues mainly working with uptime support for our test objects. You will work in close collaboration with the Head of Test Object who is overall responsible for the department, but also work in close collaboration with the other team leaders of Test Object Management teams, Advanced Fault tracer, SWDL team and Test Site Lead at Uni3 Lindholmen. As a department, we also work close within the whole team of Test Object & Verification to secure support to all units at CEVT in the best possible way.
To be successful in this role you should have a genuine interest in leadership and people. A key deliverable is to support, coach and develop the team to reach the decided targets for the team. As a leader you should have the ability to drive improvements both organizational and physical. You have good communication skills both within the team as well as with higher management. Interest, understanding and experience from laws, rules and regulations related to work environment and how to follow them is a must.
To take care of our customers both internally and externally and create and develop a world class support site is also one of the main tasks you need to take on.
To secure the continuous development of the test site you should have excellent experience and knowledge in lean production, i.e. 5S, continuous improvement, standardized work, VSM, and other tools that will help in developing flows and processes. Strategic mindset and being able to see improvement and development opportunities in the daily business is key. A will to be on par with the fast-paced mobility development is required to understand and develop your team. Complete EV knowledge and competence is important to be able to balance the work task distribution within the team since the majority of the teams work is carried out in vehicles.
At CEVT Test Site based at Säve, Gothenburg you will get the opportunity to work with colleagues that are - just like you - proud of their professionalism, self-leadership, motivation and level of skills. The team consists of highly skilled automotive engineers with a hands-on attitude that provides test object uptime support to all departments at CEVT. The test site is the hub for all test objects providing both workshops, engineering areas as well as test areas. You have the responsibility of keeping a world class standard on the test site to enable success for all our colleagues!
This is what you will do most of the time:
• Lead and follow-up activities in the team
• Secure safety regulations are followed according to local legislation
• Plan and secure everything related to work environment and sustainability work for the test site
• Resource planning for the team to be able to give optimal support to our customers
• Participate and give budget input on investments and business operations for the test site
• Actively participate and lead team meetings and participate in other relevant meetings
• Drive and secure continuous competence development of the team
• Drive and secure preventive maintenance for the test site, i.e. safety walks, risk analysis, etc.
• Represent the team in project forums and follow-up on project time plans for the team
• Support cross-functionality with relevant processes
• Improve process performance and capability related to the teams deliverables
• Drive and support change management in the team
• Secure excellent structure of the workshops and test areas
• Plan and lead investment project related to the development of the test site
You have probably done something like this
• Experience from a similar position as a team leader, production leader or equivalent
• Experience and knowledge within production site, test site or workshop
• Documented and successful managerial experience with excellent ability to motivate, lead and engage people
• Customer handling experience
• Project management experience
• Experienced in process development
• Excellent knowledge and experience from lean production
• Excellent communication and presentation skills
Who You Are:
• Coach
• Inspiring
• Customer focused
• Social with strong networking skills
• Courageous in leading your team with trust and care
• Driven and result oriented in an ever-changing environment
• Self leadership oriented
For more information please contact:
Marie Lindberg, Head of Test Objects& Facilitation, marie.lindberg@cevt.se
, for questions regarding the position.
Kristina Larsson, Senior recruiter, kristina.larsson@cevt.se
, +46 72 988 85 44 for questions regarding the recruitment process.
Last Application date: 2023-08-27
Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Working at CEVT
We are engineers, developers and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future.
• Supportive and creative work environment
• 30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annually
• Office location at Säve & Uni3 Lindholmen Science Park
