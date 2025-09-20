Test & Verification Lead to Excillum!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in an exciting role at the company behind the world's most advanced industrial X-ray source? Built on cutting-edge, patented research, Excillum has not only pushed the boundaries of physics but also developed and delivered products that have transformed how both the industry and academia view X-ray sources. Here, you become part of a company with a humble and supportive work environment, where you have the opportunity to influence and develop our ways of working within testing and verification. Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Read on!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Excillum designs, develops, and manufactures X-ray sources used for quality assurance in industries such as semiconductor, electronics, and battery manufacturing. Other applications include drug development and research in fields like biology, medicine, and materials science. Excillum has customers across Europe, Asia, and the United States. We are now in an exciting phase of advancing the industrialization of the company, and a key part of this journey is developing processes that ensure our products not only remain world-leading in performance, but are also robust, safe, and reliable for industrial production and use. Here, you will have the opportunity to make an impact from the initial idea all the way to the finished product, establish ways of working that take us to the next level, and contribute to the development of technology that truly makes a difference,
You will be part of a team of four people; a Compliance Engineer, two technical writers, and your closest manager. You will work closely with your own team as well as experts in electronics, software, research, production, marketing, sales, and more. Today, we are around 90 employees at the headquarters in Kista, with both labs and production on-site, which means you will be working close to the products being developed.
A few words from your future manager
"Hi! My name is Anton Persson and I have been working at Excillum since 2020. Excillum is a workplace characterized by high ambition, curiosity, and a strong spirit of collaboration. Here, you never stop learning. In this role, you are expected to act as a key connector, working closely with most of our departments, from researchers and engineers to production, as part of our efforts to become more industrialized. If you are motivated by driving change and working with complex, world-class products, you will thrive with us!"
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As our Test & Verification Lead, you will act as the central connector between software and hardware, serving as a key point of contact for several of our teams. As we move towards becoming a more industrialized organization, the demands on quality and reliability, both internally and externally, are increasing. In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring that our products and ways of working function as intended and meet the highest standards. You will also serve as an important sounding board for your manager on matters related to testing and requirements management, ensuring that all testing and verification activities are comprehensive and follow a structured process.
For example, you will...
• Coordinate the verification activities in projects and align with the team project managers and design owners.
• Ensure both requirement specification and risk analysis are covered by the verification plan.
• Define and improve the verification processes, tools and best practices.
• Have an overall knowledge of all tests that are performed on a product and make sure there is complete verification coverage.
• Keep track on, analyze and present test results. You communicate verification status to stakeholders.
• Develop tests, plan, and practically execute verification of systems against system specification.
• Create and maintain structure for documentation regarding verification from project to product.
• Create and maintain structures for reporting, summarizing and finalizing verification data.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
This is a role for someone who enjoys contributing to development and improvement, who takes responsibility, and who likes to think in new ways. You thrive with varied tasks and are ready to step in where needed - at Excillum, we work together as a team!
In addition, you have...
• A university degree (BSc or MSc) in mechanics, physics, electronics, mechatronics, or a related field
• At least a few years of professional experience in testing and verification of products involving both hardware and software
• Experience in driving and developing ways of working within the field
• Excellent command of English, both spoken and written
Other information
• Start: As agreed
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Kista
• Contact: Recruitment consultants Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.sean
d Minna Loosaar, minna.loosaar@academicwork.se
• We work with ongoing selection, so please apply as soon as possible if you are interested.
Our recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• In-depth interview with Academic Work + personality test & problem-solving test
• Interviews with Excillum + case
• Reference check + decision
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Excillum on their website: https://www.excillum.com/ Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15114665". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9518634