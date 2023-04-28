Test & Verification Engineer
Our employees describe Volvo Penta as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment.
Volvo Penta is a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, with the strong vision to be leader in sustainable power solutions.
Being part of our team means being a part of a team of highly skilled and proud professionals who work with passion and trust. Volvo Penta is an exciting and highly innovative company facing many positive challenges and opportunities. We embrace the change to stay ahead and now it is time for us to prepare the next generation products and solutions.
We are now looking for a Test & Verification Engineer at the Product Quality Department within Volvo Penta Technology.
Introduction
Do you want to be a part of a true CSI team? Come join us at Product Quality, Volvo Penta.
Volvo Penta is an exciting and highly innovative company that faces positive challenges and ambitious growth plans. Our trademark is innovation as we are always looking for fresh ideas. Your attitude and mind-set will therefore be a key asset for us. Our people make the difference!
We are looking for a person that has true passion for problem resolution for the end customer, driving results and promoting cross-functional work. You should have the personality to act as a change agent, with the will to change and provide new thinking and views on problem resolution. You have a holistic mind-set and naturally understand the connections between different parts of the organization and technology.
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
The Product Quality department is a specialized department with the focus to solve customer issues to provide maximum uptime. This means that we consist of a multi skilled team that performs technical investigations of issues that occurs in the field and develops the technical solutions as well as execute implementation. We solve problems together.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
As a Test & Verification Engineer in Product Quality Dept, you are the member in our team that technically knows the workings of the engines for Industrial and Marine use. You will work with calibration and verification of engine control systems and exhaust aftertreatment systems. You can independently lead investigation work to correct and improve product quality issues that our customers experience in the field.
You will also work with our internal challenges such as quality assurance of datasets, synching with other departments regarding changes and releases and processes/methods regarding temporary SWs and calibrations with the purpose of testing quick changes.
The tasks span over a wide range regarding trouble shooting and fixes, from investigating the fault modes in the engine to identifying errors in documentation, specifications and manuals. Together with the rest of the team, coming up with ideas to solve the root cause and then testing on engines to verify the proposals is an important task.
Part of the work is performed in our test facilities such as test rigs or test boats. Occasional travel to end customers can occur to deeper investigate issues, also visits to suppliers or to factories. In our team we all bring a speciality to the table, but we work on whatever is needed for daily tasks. Therefore, in this role you will get a very broad understanding of Volvo Penta company and the different products we offer.
WHO ARE YOU?
Since the job consists of an extensive net of contacts both internally and externally, your networking skills should be very good. Also, you are a true technical person that have a holistic technical view. You have the will and energy to develop the department, the company, yourself and our way of working. Taking initiatives, responsibility, and driving results are part of your personal values. As a person, you enjoy working in a team and you have the ability to inspire your team colleagues as well as feeling engaged by developing maximum customer uptime.
Specifically, for this role you should have (most of) the following experiences and personal characteristics:
General interest and extensive experience in running/testing engines and exhaust aftertreatment systems, combined with deep understanding of SW and electronics
Experience in calibration of diesel engines is essential, and with new technologies entering the product plans, interest in and experience from electromobility development is valuable
Outside of the box thinking - be prepared to work and utilize a whole organisation
Practical hands-on approach - be prepared to "get the hands dirty"
Stress resilience and "cool-headedness" combined with customer focus
Tools that might be used in the daily work:
ATI Vision, DTECS, VDA plus, SW Configurator, Product Center, VPPN, Kvaser CanAlyzer, GTT PWT dev tools, PVCS /Serena dimension, Simplyzer, Protom, KOLA, Knox, Phoenix, VODIA, PWT el devtools, SEWS, Engineering Tool, CAPE, QlikView, AVL Concerto, etc
Your CV should contain listed qualifications in academic degrees and very good skills in English and Swedish plus Swedish driver's license.
Our trademark at Volvo Penta is innovation as we are always looking for fresh ideas, and your attitude and mind-set will be a key asset for us. We believe that actively prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce creates competitive advantage.
CURIOUS, AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL!
Hiring Manager Erik Olofsson, Director Product Quality, +46 31 3222956
HR contact: Teresa Krook +46 31-3233710
