Test Manager/Lead
2025-03-06
We are looking for a Test Manager/Lead for a global company in Lund with hybrid work possibilities (25% remote).
Start is ASAP, 9 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Skills:
Proven skills in Managing teams/people/suppliers within the area of Test
Deep knowledge in SW Test Strategies (IT testing to Business UAT)
Planning skills, co-ordination (hands-on tasks)
Good knowledge on how to set up and track in Jira
Organizes testing
Key relationships:
Project Team Members, Business & IT
Project Team Supplier Accenture
Purpose of role:
Define overall project test strategies.
Set Project Test plan, IT tests to UAT.
Co-ordinate and follow up on test progress.
Report Test status to ITPM & BPM
Set up Jira as Test tool
Key Responsibilities:
Plan, Coordination and Follow Up different test teams
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 9 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
