Test Manager
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about product quality and financial technology?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be part of building, implementing and testing Swedbank's new payment platform
• Take a leading role in designing and setting up tools, processes and way-of-working for testing
• Lead and coordinate test activities, both internally and together with Riksbanken and other RIX-participants
• Be part of a dynamic, international team with highly experienced Engineers and Business Analysts
• Have a high impact on requirements and overall system specification
• Collaborate with stakeholders from IT, business and supplier side
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor or Master's degree in a related field or similar experience
• Experience from work within Payments, such as ISO, RIX-RTGS or file based transactions is beneficial
• Experience from testing of complex technical systems, software packages etc.
• Good understanding of business, technical and end user requirements
• Experience from modern IT development processes such as Agile and SAFe
• Up-to-date knowledge of tools and work processes for manual/automated testing
• A collaborative and result oriented mindset
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Martin Ranvinge, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 24.09.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Martin Ranvinge, +46 8 5859 3751
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin +46 8 5859 3748
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Martin Ranvinge martin.ranvinge@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8090526