Test Engineering Intern to Moleculent - Explore the future of human biol...
2025-08-13
Moleculent is looking for a driven and hands-on Test Engineering Intern! Are you a curious and technically skilled individual with a passion for solving real-world problems in the lab? Do you enjoy working with instruments, fluidics, and experimental setups? Are you eager to learn and ready to kickstart your career in a fast-paced biotech environment? Then this opportunity is for you.
Join Moleculent and be part of a dedicated team working at the intersection of biology, engineering, and innovation. You'll contribute to developing groundbreaking technology aimed at uncovering radical new insights into human biology, working side-by-side with smart, kind, and experienced colleagues from across disciplines.
This is a paid, on-site internship based at our Solna office in Stockholm, with a duration of up to one year.
Kindly note: Applicants must possess a Swedish work visa independent of sponsorship.
WHY JOIN US? Engage in the development of advanced fluorescence microscopy systems.
Learn from and collaborate with experienced engineers, biologists, and scientists.
Get hands-on experience in lab testing, system integration, and prototyping.
Contribute to impactful work that advances the frontiers of human biology.
Be part of a mission-driven, focused, and world-class team that knows how to have fun.
JOB DESCRIPTION
As a Test Engineering Intern, you will work closely with the R&D Instrument team and conduct lab-based testing and development of our next-generation instrument platform.
Key responsibilities include:
Perform module and system-level testing of our fluorescence microscopy system.
Test and evaluate single- and multi-use instrument accessories.
Support in fluidics optimization and system integration efforts.
Document methods, test cases, and results in a structured manner.
Collaborate across R&D and Operations teams to ensure quality and learnings are shared.
The exact scope of the internship will be tailored to your background and the team's ongoing projects.
QUALIFICATIONS
To qualify for this internship, you have completed a BSc or MSc in Molecular Biotechnology, Technical Biology, Material Science, Mechanical or Chemical Engineering, or a related field.
To thrive in this role, you should:
Be hands-on and comfortable working in a lab environment.
Have a solid understanding of wet lab procedures and instrumentation.
Be structured, curious, and eager to learn new tools and methods.
Be fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Bonus if you also bring:
Experience working with fluidics systems or lab prototypes.
Skills in writing test protocols or documentation.
Familiarity with Excel or other tools for logging experimental results.
Who you are:
Personal fit is very important to fit this role; you must be a curious and collaborative person who's excited about making a real difference. You're practical, enjoy teamwork, and approach challenges with a solution-oriented mindset. You have strong analytical skills, great attention to detail, and you stay productive and focused even in a fast-paced, evolving environment. At Moleculent, we're building a culture grounded in passion, focus, transparency, world-class execution, and fun. If these values resonate with you, we'd love to hear from you.
MOLECULENT
We believe that our understanding of the molecular basis of human biology, in health and disease will increase radically in the coming ten years. This will lead to a vast improvement in therapies, and diagnostics, and a new, fundamental understanding of our own biology.
Moleculent is on a mission to develop technology-enabled products that leverage new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. https://www.moleculent.com/
