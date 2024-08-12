Test Engineer, Pems
2024-08-12
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Position Description
Are you interested in working in a team, close to the end product, and making a difference for the environment? Then this is the job for you.
Emission In-Vehicle Verification team is looking for a new colleague!
Your future team
The team is passionate with a broad knowledge base who work primarily with on-road emission measurement using PEMS (portable emission measurement system).
It is an important part of the development of new products, not only to fulfill the legislation but also to ensure our product requirements. As part of our team, you will conduct testing on both prototype and customer vehicles.
Main Responsibilities
In the role as Test engineer PEMS you will measure emissions in-vehicle on road. The main target is to conduct reliable and repeatable PEMS tests.
You will be responsible for creating a test plan, managing the plan, preparing and executing the test. Preparing the tests includes collecting test vehicle data for the evaluation, ensure the quality of the output data, evaluate, analyze, validate the results and document the results in a technical report.
Alongside performing tests it is important as a Test engineer PEMS to be an active team player who contributes to our supporting culture, improve and streamline working processes. To have a positive mindset, a "can-do-attitude".
Communication is key and we must deliver as a team.
Who are you?
We belive you have a relevant educational degree or equivalent experience together with experience from engine or EATS development, complete vehicle testing, or emission in vehicle testing. You are known for your good communication, flexibility and team working skills, and you are self-sufficient, analytical, and organized
It is also good if you have:
• Fluent in English (both spoken and written)
• Knowledge in ATI Vision. Preferably also in Silver Scan Tool and SAKURA
• Fault-tracing skills
• Driver 's license for truck (C/CE) or bus (D)
What can we offer you?
We can offer you an exciting and global work environment with supporting and experienced colleagues. We recognize the importance of diversity as a key to our current and future business success. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. Teamwork, energy, passion, and respect for the individual are key values for us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will learn from you.
CURIOUS, AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL US!
Please contact Caroline Sjöström, Hiring Manager at Emission In-Vehicle Verification at +46739020509
Last application date is 1th of September.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
