Test Engineer at InCoax Networks
About the Company
InCoax Networks develops innovative solutions for broadband connectivity. The company provides next-generation smart and sustainable networking products and solutions to the world's leading telecom and broadband service providers. InCoax develops both hardware and software, serving customers across multiple industries, primarily telecom operators.
By utilizing existing in-building coaxial networks for high-performance broadband access, InCoax helps address the challenge of extending fiber networks to end-users in buildings where fiber install
ation is not feasible. InCoax technology offers a future-proof, reliable, and cost-effective alternative to fiber-to-the-home. It reduces installation costs and improves connectivity rates, promoting digital inclusion and internet access for all.
Founded in 2009, InCoax has a staff of more than 40 people working from offices inGävle, Lund, and Stockholm. The Gävle office is filled with exciting equipment - test rigs, testing tools, and electronics labs. Here, you will have the opportunity to work with unique products alongside colleagues who enjoy discussing ideas and solutions, exploring new approaches, and, most importantly, supporting your professional growth.
Responsibilities
As a Test Engineer, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality of InCoax software through both manual and automated testing. Your main tasks will include:
• Planning, designing, and executing both manual and automated tests to ensure the product meets all requirements and user needs.
• Identifying, analyzing, and reporting bugs, as well as collaborating with developers to resolve them.
• Creating and maintaining test scripts for automated testing to streamline testing processes.
• Documenting test cases, results, and ensuring complete traceability throughout the testing cycle.
• Conducting functional, non-functional, and performance-related tests to verify system quality and stability.
At InCoax, employees have the opportunity to work in a technical environment that encourages initiative and innovation. New ideas for improving functionalities or workflows are always welcomed, and active participation in contributing to the company's ongoing development is highly valued.
A bit about you
• Degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent.
• Strong knowledge in Python programming; additional proficiency in C, C++, and PHP is a plus.
• Familiarity with network protocols, standards, and technologies is advantageous.
• Experience working in a Linux environment is adventageous.
• Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus.
We are looking for someone with a passion for technology and a strong drive to work in testing. You are naturally curious, eager to explore different areas, and stay updated on the latest technology to bring fresh ideas and perspectives. You take responsibility for your tasks and proactively move your work forward, whether by solving challenges independently or collaborating with colleagues. At the office, you actively engage with your team and contribute to a positive work environment that benefits the group as a whole.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to become a valuable part of a growing product company with a strong focus on sustainability. You will contribute to the development of advanced technological solutions that support the company's growth while also contributing to Sweden's commitment to sustainability and long-term development.
Additional Information
• Start date: Upon agreement.
• Location: Gävle, Utmarksvägen.
• Additional Info: A background check will be conducted prior to employment.
This is a consultancy position with a strong possibility of permanent employment. Initially, you will be employed by Bravura, with the clear intention that InCoax will offer you a direct position in the future.This arrangement provides both you and InCoax with the opportunity to get to know each other and evaluate your collaboration.
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait - submit your application today!
If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our recruitment consultant, Elice, at elice.ohman@bravura.se
or +46 76-721 49 82.
