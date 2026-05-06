Test Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-05-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will play an important part in making sure systems and software work as intended for end users in a complex industrial technology environment. In this role, you work across planning, design, execution, and improvement of testing to help validate new solutions and catch issues early. You collaborate closely with development teams and contribute to a structured, quality-focused way of working where testing has a clear impact on reliability and business value.
This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy combining analytical problem-solving with hands-on testing and want to influence both test execution and the development of automated test environments.
Job DescriptionYou plan, design, and improve test suites that verify systems against defined end user requirements.
You execute test cases according to test plans and help ensure consistent, high-quality test coverage.
You develop test cases in close cooperation with development personnel.
You help develop and refine test processes and procedures.
You identify, communicate, and follow up on problems or failures found during testing.
You integrate, configure, and maintain automated test environments.
You contribute to validating and verifying system and software quality through structured testing.
RequirementsExperience with planning, designing, and executing test cases and test suites.
Experience working closely with development teams to develop effective test coverage.
Experience with test processes and procedures.
Ability to identify, report, and communicate software or system issues clearly.
Experience integrating, configuring, and maintaining automated test environments.
Fluent Swedish and English.
Ability to complete a drug test before the assignment starts.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7693958-1985707". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9896103