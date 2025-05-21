Test engineer
The opportunity
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy that develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems to customers worldwide. HVDC technology is used to transmit electrical energy over long distances with minimal losses. HVDC is also used to connect different power systems.
STRI is an independent accredited high voltage laboratory belonging to HVDC, with customers from all around the world. Our world class laboratory and climate test hall are equipped to handle tests on products with system voltages up to and above 800 kV DC and AC.
Are you ready to take on an exciting challenge? STRI in Ludvika is now looking for a Test Engineer. In this role you will be a part of STRI High Voltage Laboratory. Your main focus will be on the execution of our test assignments in close cooperation with our customers - manufacturers and users of high voltage equipment. You will be independently responsible for planning and executing tests, including customer contacts, design and connection of the test circuits and documentation of various test assignments.
This position is based in Ludvika.
How you'll make an impact
You will be independently responsible to plan, customer contact, setup, test, and document various testing assignments.
You will challenge and develop your technical skills by participating in planning, customer dialogue, and execution of projects, including both internal and external development projects.
Responsible for achieving project goals regarding budget, schedule, and deliverables.
The position offers interesting opportunities for personal development.
Your Background
You have a BSc degree in electrical power engineering.
You have an interest in high-voltage technology and hands-on work in the laboratory.
You have experience working with high-voltage testing, insulation coordination, and/or high-voltage equipment.
It is an advantage if you are trained in measurement technology and have experience in project management.
Fluency in both English and Swedish is a must, both written and spoken.
You have the ability to build long-term relationships, both internally and externally.
You work well both independently and in team settings, and you're confident in planning, defining, and driving assignments and development projects
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
For more information about this role, please contact Johan Jonsson, at johan.jonsson@hitachienergy.com
. Union representatives - Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
