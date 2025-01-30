Test Engineer
2025-01-30
Job description
We are looking for an experienced test engineer for a long-term assignment in Lund.
In this assignment you will join a team that is responsible for testing the company's Video Management System. The development and testing of the video management system is divided into several agile teams including both developers and test engineers. In this assignment focus will be on the software component framework and operating systems.
As a consultant with us at Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
If you have questions, please contact elin.karstensson@randstad.se
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Plan and execute short term manual test needs together with your team
Plan and host longer test sessions involving colleagues from other teams
Participate in release testing for the complete solution
Lead the work to set up and maintain good test environments for both automated and manual testing, covering the team's needs
Develop automated tests for the technical area
Participate in initiatives regarding improvements of working methods, test strategy, automation, test environments and more.
Qualifications
• 2 years of experience in software testing and good knowledge of agile development methodologies.
Previous experience in testing at different levels (manual and automated testing, functional and non-functional testing).
Good knowledge and experience of working in a Linux environment as well as Windows.
Ability and interest to work and trouble shoot in network environments consisting of both hardware and software.
Fluent skills in swedish and english
In this recruitment we attach great importance to who you are as a person. To be successful in this position you will need to be curious, structured and have a strong interest in technology. You should also be a strong communicator and be able to work well with team members and other colleagues. It is important that you are thorough and have a good eye for detail.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
